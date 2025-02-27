Support us on Patreon
Trump on Zelenskyy: The best president of Ukraine

He also said that he believes that self-defence in a war is “worthy”
byLesia Dubenko
27/02/2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.
POTUS Donald Trump made a new statement about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking with the press today, he dubbed him “the best president of Ukraine” and said he greatly respects him.

“We want to work with Zelenskyy and we will, he is the best President of Ukraine,” he said.

During his press conference with UK PM Keir Starmer, he added that Ukraine is very brave and the country’s self-defence is “worthy,” adding that the American equipment was used well.

Earlier today, POTUS stated that he “can’t believe” that he once called Zelenskyy a dictator and doesn’t remember doing that. He did that on 19 February in his post on Truth Social.

