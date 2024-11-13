Politico: Trump’s new cabinet picks spark hope for Ukraine’s supporters

Ukraine’s supporters can look to the future with optimism, hoping that Kyiv may have support during the next five years as Donald Trump has begun the process of choosing a cabinet and selecting high-ranking administration officials, Politico reports.

Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine’s aid is evolving as he reviews various peace plan options aimed at ending the war with Russia. According to reports, Trump is considering proposals that would require Ukraine to cede occupied territories, while also decreasing US military aid for Kyiv.

However, hope that Ukrainian interests would be prioritized during Trump’s presidency emerged after the news that he appointed Congressman Michael Waltz as his national security advisor and plans to nominate Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

Both politicians support the “America First” concept but remain tough on foreign policy issues regarding countries like China, Iran, and Russia.

Although Rubio and Waltz didn’t support some previous aid packages for Ukraine, it wasn’t due to unwillingness to help, but considering US domestic priorities. Waltz even proposed allowing Ukraine to use American long-range weapons for strikes on Russia, which the Biden administration did not support.

Expert Daniel Vajdich thinks Kyiv is confident with the national security officials announced so far. Several former Trump administration officials share his opinion, and they also believe that the new US administration will seek a balanced solution to the Ukrainian issue while maintaining American interests.

The Trump administration’s plans include tightening sanctions against the Russian energy sector, which is one of the main sources of income for financing the Russian army.

In particular, Waltz emphasized the need to eliminate loopholes allowing Russia to export oil, confirming Trump’s tough approach during his first term.

Some Ukrainian politicians believe that appointing Rubio and Waltz may indicate continued support for Ukraine, although they understand that achieving significant aid from the US may require more effort. Ukrainian MP Iryna Herashchenko noted that Rubio has repeatedly publicly supported Ukraine.

Earlier, Trump stated he could end the war in Ukraine in one day, although he hasn’t yet revealed how exactly. The statement has raised concerns among European allies who fear the US may demand greater responsibility from Europe for supporting Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian experts and politicians fear that the new administration may put Ukraine in a situation where it will have to concede certain conditions for peace.

