Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Trump’s press secretary says Russia-Ukraine war “can end this week’

byLesia Dubenko
23/02/2025
1 minute read
Karoline Leavitt/ ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/East News
Karoline Leavitt/ ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/East News
Trump’s press secretary says Russia-Ukraine war “can end this week’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday POTUS Donald Trump is able to strike a peace deal with Russia as fast as this week.

“The president, his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict and the president is very confident we can get it done this week,” Leavitt told reporters on the South Lawn after returning from the Conservative Political Action Conference. 

She added that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be working alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding a proposed deal with the Ukrainians to harness raw minerals.

“When it comes to the critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. It’s very important for the president, because it will recoup American tax dollars,” Leavitt stated, adding, “And it also will be a great economic partnership between the United States of America and for the Ukrainian people as well as they rebuild their country following this brutal war.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts