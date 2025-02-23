Trump’s press secretary says Russia-Ukraine war “can end this week’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Saturday POTUS Donald Trump is able to strike a peace deal with Russia as fast as this week.

“The president, his team are very much focused on continuing negotiations with both sides of this war to end the conflict and the president is very confident we can get it done this week,” Leavitt told reporters on the South Lawn after returning from the Conservative Political Action Conference.

She added that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be working alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding a proposed deal with the Ukrainians to harness raw minerals.

“When it comes to the critical minerals, this is an important piece for the president. It’s very important for the president, because it will recoup American tax dollars,” Leavitt stated, adding, “And it also will be a great economic partnership between the United States of America and for the Ukrainian people as well as they rebuild their country following this brutal war.”