Trump advisor: Europe must take lead in security guarantees for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Waltz said that security guarantees for Ukraine after the war should be assumed by Europe, while at the same time the US should recoup the costs of military aid to Ukraine, in particular through a partnership on rare earth metals.

With upcoming high-level discussions in Europe and the cost of war increasing for both sides, the push for negotiations could accelerate, making this a critical moment for Ukraine’s future and broader geopolitical stability in Europe.

Waltz, in conversation with NBC News, said that Trump is going to put an end to the Russo-Ukrainian War, and beyond that, Europe should carry the responsibility of security guarantees for Ukraine, saying that European nations will ”have to own this conflict.”

The advisor did not give a direct answer when asked about Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin, but noted that the issue of the Russo-Ukrainian War will be a topic of conversation for US officials in Europe next week.

“Next week in Europe, we will have our secretary of state, the head of the Pentagon, the vice president, the special envoy for Russia and Ukraine talking in detail about how to end this war,” Waltz said.

He added about the need to bring all parties to the negotiating table.

“The Russian economy is not in a good state. He [Trump] promised new taxes, tariffs, new sanctions… We need all sides at the table… And that followed from conversations with President Xi, with Prime Minister Modi, with Middle East leaders. All are willing to help President Trump with this war. Let’s get both sides at the table to negotiate,” Waltz stated.

He said Trump has all of these issues ready to come up in next week’s debate. “This includes the future of our aid to Ukraine. We need to recoup the costs of military aid to Ukraine through partnering with the Ukrainians on their rare earth metals, their natural resources, their oil and gas, and buying ours.”

