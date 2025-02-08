Reuters: Ukraine prioritizes security guarantees ahead of potential Trump-Putin meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that security guarantees will be his top agenda for the proposed meeting with US President Trump, according to Reuters.

This comes as both Ukraine and Russia expressed readiness to engage in peace negotiations to end the war. Previously, Zelenskyy stated that talks could not begin until all Russian troops had left Ukraine, and Putin insisted that Russia would not give up annexed territories and demanded guarantees that Ukraine would never join NATO

The US is considering pressuring both Moscow and Kyiv to come to the table and believes that both sides will have to make concessions. Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg said that Zelenskyy has indicated he will soften his position on land, while the US is prepared to strengthen sanctions against Russia and double them to force an end to the war.

“Security guarantees are the main issue I want to talk about with President Trump. And the future is built on the economy – where we are, what we are, people should earn more, and professionals with jobs should live better. And we have absolutely everything for this – we need peace,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Reuters.

Zelenskyy also expressed his desire to meet with Trump before his potential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that otherwise it would amount to “dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

“It is very important, otherwise it will look like a dialogue about Ukraine without Ukraine. It is important for partners to discuss their issues first, and then have a conversation with the enemy,” Zelenskyy said.

While open to negotiations, Zelenskyy maintained a firm position on Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“I don’t know what compromises can be discussed at the negotiating table, we have not reached that point. It is important for people to understand that Ukraine is negotiating, not accepting ultimatums from Russia,” he stated.

These developments precede the Munich Security Conference scheduled for 14-16 February, where Zelenskyy plans to attend alongside Trump’s special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

According to Reuters sources, Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as possible venues for talks with Trump.

Related: