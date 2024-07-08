Eng
Zelenskyy and Tusk to sign security pact between Ukraine and Poland today

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has arrived in Poland to sign a bilateral security agreement with Polish PM Tusk, discuss defense cooperation, Ukraine’s EU integration, and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.
08/07/2024
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) with Donald Tusk (L) in Kyiv, 22 January 2024. Credit: Presidential Office of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Poland for a working visit, as confirmed by the Office of the President. The primary purpose of this visit is to sign a bilateral security agreement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to the presidential press service,

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk will sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of security between Ukraine and Poland, as well as talk to the media.”

The two leaders have a packed agenda for their meeting. They are scheduled to hold talks on several key issues, including: continuation of defense cooperation between Ukraine and Poland, support for Ukraine’s path towards European integration, and expectations for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, scheduled for 9-11 July.

This visit marks another step in Ukraine’s efforts to strengthen its international security partnerships. Ukraine has already signed bilateral security agreements with numerous countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the United States, Estonia, and Lithuania.

The most recent security agreement prior to this was concluded between Ukraine and the European Union.

