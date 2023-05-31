Survey reveals majority of Ukrainians in Poland plan to return to Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees. Source: UkrInform

According to the sociological survey “Citizens of Ukraine on the Polish labor market. New challenges and perspectives,” 62% of Ukrainians in Poland plan to return to Ukraine, while 30 % prefer to stay in Poland, as per UkrInform.

The poll’s authors stated that 60% of the respondents had arrived in Poland before the outbreak of the war, and 40% fled Ukraine after 24 February 2022.

Respondents who expressed their intention to leave Poland cited various reasons for their decisions, including concerns about their relatives in Ukraine, difficulties in finding a job, limited access to healthcare and finances, and a lack of proficiency in the Polish language.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Poland, Ukraine