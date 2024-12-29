Poland stands ready for Ukraine power backup if Slovakia cuts supply, Bloomberg sources say

Poland is ready to increase electricity exports to Ukraine if Slovakia follows through on threats to cut power supplies, Bloomberg reports, citing a senior official who requested anonymity.

Russian attacks since March have destroyed approximately half of Ukraine’s power-generating capacity, causing nationwide blackouts. Ukraine announced to halt Russian gas transit starting 2025, with current arrangements set to expire on 31 December 2024. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to stop supplying electricity to Ukraine, if Kyiv proceeds with gas cuts.

The Polish government is prepared to boost domestic power generation to help stabilize Ukraine’s strained electrical system, according to the anonymous official.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated openness to transporting gas from countries other than Russia if requested by the European Commission. The Commission has maintained neutrality in the negotiations, emphasizing sufficient regional gas storage levels and available alternative sources.

According to Zelenskyy, Slovakia provides approximately 19% of Ukraine’s electricity imports. He warned that Fico’s “short-sighted policy” has already cost Slovakia compensation for lost Russian gas transit and could result in losing at least $200 million annually that Ukraine pays for imported electricity.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Fico’s threats, stating that the Slovak PM is siding with Russia. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy accused Slovak PM Fico of selling out to Putin, claiming Putin directed Fico to open a “second energy front” against Ukraine.

Slovakia continues to receive Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine. According to a person familiar with the situation speaking to Bloomberg on 28 December, Kyiv might consider halting these oil supplies in response to potential Slovak electricity cuts.

The European Union aims to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, with a detailed strategy expected in February. While gas imports haven’t been included in EU sanctions against Russia, the Commission is preparing a roadmap to end the bloc’s energy imports from Russia.

