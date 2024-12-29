Eng
Poland stands ready for Ukraine power backup if Slovakia cuts supply, Bloomberg sources say

Slovakia’s Russian oil imports via Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline may face potential suspension if Bratislava cuts electricity supplies to Kyiv.
29/12/2024
Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant march 2024
Fire at Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant after a Russian missile attack on the morning of 22 March 2024. Photo via Pavlo Nuss.
Poland is ready to increase electricity exports to Ukraine if Slovakia follows through on threats to cut power supplies, Bloomberg reports, citing a senior official who requested anonymity.

Russian attacks since March have destroyed approximately half of Ukraine’s power-generating capacity, causing nationwide blackouts. Ukraine announced to halt Russian gas transit starting 2025, with current arrangements set to expire on 31 December 2024. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to stop supplying electricity to Ukraine, if Kyiv proceeds with gas cuts.

The Polish government is prepared to boost domestic power generation to help stabilize Ukraine’s strained electrical system, according to the anonymous official.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated openness to transporting gas from countries other than Russia if requested by the European Commission. The Commission has maintained neutrality in the negotiations, emphasizing sufficient regional gas storage levels and available alternative sources.

According to Zelenskyy, Slovakia provides approximately 19% of Ukraine’s electricity imports. He warned that Fico’s “short-sighted policy” has already cost Slovakia compensation for lost Russian gas transit and could result in losing at least $200 million annually that Ukraine pays for imported electricity.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Fico’s threats, stating that the Slovak PM is siding with Russia. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy accused Slovak PM Fico of selling out to Putin, claiming Putin directed Fico to open a “second energy front” against Ukraine.

Share of each supplier in European Union gas imports. Graph: Bloomberg

Slovakia continues to receive Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine. According to a person familiar with the situation speaking to Bloomberg on 28 December, Kyiv might consider halting these oil supplies in response to potential Slovak electricity cuts.

The European Union aims to phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, with a detailed strategy expected in February. While gas imports haven’t been included in EU sanctions against Russia, the Commission is preparing a roadmap to end the bloc’s energy imports from Russia.

