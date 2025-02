Treat Ukraine’s fight as our own, 600+ leaders urge West on invasion’s 3d anniversary

On the basis of these fundamentals, more than 600 leading figures believe that the Americans and Europeans have no choice but to finally allocate to Ukraine all the resources that will enable it to defeat Russia militarily.



With Russia’s hybrid attacks on the Baltic Sea, Romania, Denmark, Germany, Moldova, and Georgia growing in strength and number, we have reached a critical juncture. It is time to acknowledge that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine is merely one component of a broader project aimed at permanently fragmenting and weakening the West.

In this context, any scenario involving a freeze in the conflict—particularly one accompanied by the deployment of European troops along a demarcation line—would sanction the de-facto partition of Ukraine.

This would not only condemn millions of Ukrainians to servitude under Putin’s yoke and betray the memory of tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians killed, but it would also set a dangerous precedent.

Any state might then feel entitled to use force to annex new territories, including extremely vulnerable ones in the Russian Far East such as Outer Manchuria, which Russia annexed in the 19th century.

The argument that Ukrainians alone should decide the conditions for peace with Russia increasingly appears to be a smokescreen for certain Western states seeking to abdicate their responsibilities.

Yet the values and interests defended by the Ukrainians align completely with those that the entire West is duty-bound to defend. The security, stability, and survival of the West depend directly on the security, stability, and survival of Ukraine. Similarly, the security of the United States itself is inseparable from that of Europe.

The time has therefore come for the West as a whole to respond to Russia’s all-out aggression with a comprehensive strategy. To do so, it must clearly define the political and military objectives that will enable the elimination of the threat Russia poses today. Simultaneously, it must send a clear signal to all those in the Russian oligarchy who recognize the catastrophe that Putin’s war party is preparing to inflict on Russia.

The West should require Russia to:

Withdraw its troops from all currently occupied Ukrainian territories;

Release all imprisoned Ukrainians, including soldiers, civilians, kidnapped children, and adults “convicted” on any grounds;

Pay compensation to all families of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians killed and wounded, and for all destroyed infrastructure;

Dismantle its military bases in Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Transnistria, and Armenia;

The West should also:

Ensure free elections occur in Georgia and Belarus under strict international supervision;

Support Japan’s rightful claim to the Kuril Islands of Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan, and Habomai, occupied by Russia since 1945;

Greenlight NATO membership for Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and Armenia.

Implementation should at least include these actions:

Create within NATO a special €300 billion fund, excluding frozen Russian funds, to supply modern armaments to Ukraine worth €100 billion annually over the next three years, with NATO member states contributing in proportion to their GDP;

Deploy permanently, under NATO command (as in Germany during the Cold War), 300,000 European soldiers in all willing front-line countries—Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania—positioned to intervene rapidly if necessary;

Establish within NATO a structure similar to the Cold War’s COCOM to ensure compliance with the ban on all exports of arms and dual technologies to totalitarian countries, particularly the PRC, Russia, Iran, and North Korea;

Impose sanctions through all NATO member countries on Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of the Georgian Dream party and Putin’s Trojan horse in Georgia, as well as on all Georgian individuals involved in the theft of the recent Georgian election.

In addition to the urgent political, security, and moral reasons already mentioned, this extraordinary military aid of €300 billion or $300 billion to Ukraine would represent only about 0.25% of NATO member states’ annual expenditure. It would be the best guarantee that these states would not have to spend 3% or more of their GDP on defense in the future.

Are the freedom of the Ukrainian people, and both their security and ours, really not worth a budgetary effort of a few tenths of a percent?

Signatories:

Viktor Yushchenko, former President of Ukraine Indulis Berzins, historian, diplomat, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Latvia Carlo Calenda, Senator, former Minister, Italy Walter Clemens, Associate, Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Harvard University, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Boston University, USA Eliot A. Cohen, Professor Emeritus, Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), USA Igor Eidman, sociologist, publicist, chairman of the forum of Russian-speaking Europeans Vladislav Inozemtsev, Professor of Economics, co-founder, Center for Analysis and Strategies in Europe, Nicosia, Cyprus, former Professor of Economics and director of the Moscow-based Centre for Research on Post-Industrial Societies, Russia Gabrielius Landsbergis, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Lithuania Myroslav Marynovych, Rector’s Advisor of the Ukrainian Catholic University, former prisoner of conscience (1977-1987), Ukraine Alexander Motyl, Professor of political science, Rutgers University-Newark, USA Phillips O’Brien, Professor of Strategic Studies, University of St. Andrews, Scotland, UK Andrej А. Piontkovsky, Senior adviser of the Free Russia Foundation, visiting fellow at Hudson Institute, Russia/USA. Aaron Rhodes, author and president of the Forum for Religious Freedom-Europe; former Executive Director of the International Helsinki Federation for Human Rights, USA Sir Richard J. Roberts, 1993 Nobel Laureate in Medicine, USA Irina Scherbakova, historian, publicist and translator, Memorial Moscow, Russia/Germany Constantin Sigov, Director of European Research Center, University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Ukraine Krassen Stanchev, Professor, Sofia University and Board Chairman of the Institute for Market Economics, Bulgaria Alexander Vershbow, former NATO Deputy Secretary General, distinguished fellow, Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and Eurasia Center, former Ambassador, USA Kateryna Yushchenko, former first lady of Ukraine Nicolas Werth, Emeritus Research Director, CNRS, Chairman of Mémorial-France Josef Zissels, Co-President of the Association of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Ukraine, Vice-President of the World Jewish Congress, Ukraine Przemysław Żurawski vel Grajewski, Professor, International and Political Studies, University of Lodz, coordinator of the National Council for Security and Defence at the Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland

Military Officials

Jan Gavrila, Major General (ret.), Romania Gert-Johannes Hagemann, Major General (ret.), Germany Willy Herteleer, Admiral (ret.), former Belgian Chief of Defence Didier Piaton, Vice Admiral (ret.), Associate Professor, Sorbonne University, France Spiros Routsis, General (ret.), former Chief of Staff of the 1st Light Aviation Brigade, Greece Nikos Votsios, General (ret.), former International Relations Director, MoD, Greece

Parliamentarians

Boriana Åberg, Member of Parliament, Sweden Anna af Sillén, Member of Parliament, Sweden Garret Ahearn, Senator, Vice Chairperson, Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Ireland Ann-Sofie Alm, Member of Parliament, Sweden Arvydas Anušauskas, Member of Parliament, former Defense Minister, Lithuania Yehor Cherniev, Member of Parliament, chairman of the Ukrainian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Ukraine Martin Exner, Member of Parliament, Czech Republic Oleksii Goncharenko, Member of Parliament, Ukraine Simonas Kairys, Member of Parliament, former Minister for Culture, Lithuania Yulia Klymenko, Member of Parliament, Ukraine Yevheniia Kravchuk, Member of Parliament, Ukraine Marek Kuchciński, Member of Parliament, former Speaker of the Sejm, Poland Arminas Lydeka, Vice Chairman of the European affairs committee, Parliament of Lithuania Matas Maldeikis, Member of Parliament, Lithuania Mike Martin, Member of Parliament, UK Ināra Mūrniece, Member of Parliament, former Defense Minister, Latvia Hayato Josef Okamura, Member of Parliament, Czech Republic Žygimantas Pavilionis, Deputy Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament Frédéric Petit, Member of Parliament, France Virginijus Sinkevičius, Member of the European Parliament, Lithuania Serhii Soboliev, Member of Parliament, Ukraine Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Member of Parliament, Norway Halyna Yanchenko, Member of Parliament, Ukraine Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Chairman of the Freedom of Speech committee of the Ukrainian Parliament Emanuelis Zingeris, Member of Parliament, Lithuania

Experts, academics, journalists

Gian Paolo Accardo, cofounder and Editor-in-Chief, Voxeurop, Belgium/France Masood Ahmed, economist, president of the Center for Global Development, Cengiz Aktar, Professor of Political Science at the University of Athens Vera Ammer, translator, Memorial Germany, Guillaume Ancel, former Officer, writer, war chronicler Wladimir Andreff, Honorary Professor, University Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, former President of the European Association for Comparative Economic Studies Yulia Antonyan, Associate Professor of anthropology, Yerevan State University, Armenia Antoine Arjakovsky, Research Director, Collège des Bernardins, Paris Nikita Artemov, Research Associate, Center for Religious Studies, University of Bochum Olga Artyushkina, General Secretary of the Institute of Slavonic Studies, Senior Lecturer in Slavic Linguistics, Sorbonne University Pirka Asanishvili, Lecturer, Politics and International Relations, Tbilisi State University Nicolas Auzanneau, translator, France/Belgium, Filiz Tutku Aydın, Assistant Professor, Social Sciences, University of Ankara Pavel K. Baev, Russian-Norwegian political scientist, research Professor, Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO) Alexey Balitskiy, Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Mathematics, University of Luxembourg Marta Barandiy, President, Promote Ukraine, Brussels Aurélie Barjonet, Professor of Comparative Literature, Lille University, France Christine Baron, Professor of Comparative Literature, University of Poitiers, France Jens Bastian, economic consultant, Berlin, Germany Gilles Bataillon, sociologist, Director of Studies at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (EHESS), France Pierre Bayard, Professor Emeritus, University of Paris 8, France Stefan Bayer, Professor of Economics, Helmut-Schmidt-University, University of the Armed Forces Daniel. T. Beauvois, former Director of the Centre for French Civilisation, University of Warsaw, France Annette Becker, Historian, Emeritus Professor, University Paris-Nanterre Jan Claas Behrends, Professor of Eastern European History, European University Viadrina, Senior Fellow Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Historian, Professor of History and Italian Studies, New York University Martine Benoit, Professor of Germanic Studies, University of Lille, France David Bensimon, biophysicist, Emeritus CNRS Research Director, France Gérard Bensussan, philosopher, Professor Emeritus, University of Strasbourg Fabrizio Bercelli, former Professor of sociology, University of Bologna, Italy Wladimir Berelowitch, Professor, Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Paris Marc P Berenson, Associate Professor, School of Politics and Economics, King’s College London Olga Bertelsen, Associate Professor of Global Security and Intelligence, Tiffin University, USA Florian Bieber, Professor and Director of the Center for Southeast European Studies, University of Graz, Svtilana Biedarieva, Art historian and curator, Ukraine, Jan Bierhanzl, Professor of philosophy, Institute of Philosophy of the Czech Academy of Sciences, University of Prague Andreas Bikfalvi, Professor of cell and molecular biology, Bordeaux University, France Sophie Bilderling-Shihab, former Moscow correspondent for Le Monde, France, Renata Bilewicz, Professor of chemistry, Warsaw University, Poland Annick Bilobran-Karmazyn, President of ADVULE, France, Marina Blanton, Associate Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, University at Buffalo Marie-Aline Bloch, Honorary Professor, École des Hautes études en santé publique, France Thomas Boccon-Gibod, Lecturer in Philosophy of politics, law and standards, Grenoble Alpes University Vassilios Bogiatzis, research and teaching Associate, Panteion University, Athens Matilde Bombardini, Professor and Oliver E. and Dolores Williamson Chair in the Economics of Organization, University of California, Berkeley Corinne Bonafoux, Lecturer in contemporary history, Université Savoie Mont-Blanc, France Igor Boni, President of « Europa radicale », Italy, Anne Nathalie Bonifaci, Professor, English language, Université Catholique de Lille Olena Bordilovska, Head of the New Challenges Department, Center for Foreign Policy Research at National Institute for Strategic Studies, Ukraine Robert Boroch, Professor, Faculty of Applied Linguistics, University of Warsaw Marisa Bortolussi Dixon, Professor Emerita, Modern Languages, University of Alberta Frank Bösch, Professor for European History University of Potsdam/ Director of the Leibniz Center for Contemporary History (ZZF), Germany, Martin Böttger, Physicist, former member of the Parliament of Saxony, Germany Ulrich Bounat, Geopolitical analyst, Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Balkans Dominique Bourg, Honorary Professor, University of Lausanne, Switzerland Alain Bourges, videographer, writer, retired senior art teacher Jean-Loup Bourget, Emeritus Professor of film studies, Ecole Normale Supérieure, France Annie Bourguignon, Professor Emeritus, Scandinavian Studies, Université de Lorraine Jean-François Bouthors, journalist and writer, France, John Bowis, former Member of the European Parliament and of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, , Jordan Bozhilov, President of the Sofia Security Forum, Bulgaria, Peter Bozhkov, Professor of Biochemistry, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Sweden Stefano Braghiroli, Associate Professor of European Studies, Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies, University of Tartu Thomas Bremer, Emeritus Professor of Eastern Churches Studies, University of Münster, Germany Bernard Bret, Emeritus Professor at Jean Moulin University, Lyon 3, France Emil Brix, Director, Diplomatic Academy of Vienna, Austria Giovanna Brogi, Emeritus Professor, Milan University, Italy Claude P. Bruter, Professor, Mathematics and Computer Science, Université Paris-Est Créteil Kerry Buck, Former Canadian Ambassador to NATO, Senior Fellow, University of Ottawa Janusz Bugajski, Senior Fellow Jamestown Foundation, Washington, USA Anne-Lorraine Bujon, Editorial Director of Esprit, France, Igor Burakovsky, Professor, Head of the Board, Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Susanna Cafaro, Professor of European Union law, University of Salento, Italy Daniela Caglioti, Professor of Contemporary History, University of Naples Federico II, Italy Michel Caillouët, former Ambassador of the European Union, France, Nicola Camilleri, Postdoctoral Researcher, Maynooth University, Ireland Marco Cantamessa, Professor, Politecnico di Torino, Italy Cristian Canțâr, Associate Professor, Oakland University, USA Marc Capelle, journalist & author, former Director of the ESJ Lille School of Journalism, France Marco Cappato, former Member of the European Parliament, Italy, Paulo Casaca, former Member of the Portuguese Parliament, former member of the European Parliament, Giuliano Cazzola, journalist, entrepreneur, former Member of Parliament and former trade unionist Simas Čelutka, Assistant Professor, Institute of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University Andrew Chakhoyan, Academic Director, University of Amsterdam Summer School, Netherlands Vitaly Chernetsky, Professor, Slavic, German Fabien Chevalier, Honorary Chairman of Sauvons l’Europe, national board member of the European Movement, France Mateusz Chmurski, Associate Professor, UFR d’Études slaves, Faculté des Lettres Edward Hunter Christie, Senior Research Fellow, Finnish Institute of International Affairs, Finland Stéphanie Cirac, Editor, Eur’Orbem (Sorbonne Université, CNRS) Carmen Claudín, Associate Senior Researcher CIDOB, Barcelona Centre for International Affairs, Spain Yves Cohen, Professor of history, Centre de Recherches Historiques, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS) Dominique Colas, Professor Emeritus of Political Science, Sciences Po, Paris Mélodie Combot, Professor of Public Law, Université Antilles-Guyane, France Philippe Comte, Emeritus Lecturer of Russian language and civilisation, Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, France John Connelly, Sidney Hellman Ehrman Professor, University of California at Berkeley, USA. Olivier Costa, Research Director at CNRS, Sciences Po, Paris Laurent Coumel, Associate Professor of History, CREE-INALCO, France Didier Coureau, Professor, Film Studies, UGA Stéphane Courtois, historian, specialist in the history of communism, Professor Halyna Coynash, journalist, Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group, Ukraine Krzysztof Czyżewski, President of the Borderland Foundation, Poland, Christophe D’Aloisio, Researcher affiliated to the Research Institute Religions, Spiritualities, Cultures Andriy Danylenko, Professor of Russian and Slavic Linguistics, Pace University, USA Francesco D’Arrigo, Director of the Italian Institute of Strategic Studies, Italy, Julia David, Associate Member of the Institute of Modern and Contemporary History (CNRS/ENS), France, Franziska Davies, Fellow, Zentrum für Zeithistorische Forschung (ZZF) Potsdam, Germany Bernard De Backer, sociologist, author, Brussels Martine de Gaudemar, philosopher, Emeritus Professor of Philosophy, Paris-Nanterre University Harry de Gorter, Professor, Applied Economics and Policy, Cornell University Estelle Delavennat, Ukrainian-French literary translator, France, Isabelle de Mecquenem, Philosophy teacher and member of the Conseil des sages de laïcité of the French Ministry of Education, , Sébastien Denis, Professor, University of Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, France Tatyana Deryugina, Associate Professor of Finance, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign Philippe Descola, anthropologist, Emeritus Professor at the Collège de France, Orest Deychakiwsky, Co-chair, Transatlantic Task Force for Ukraine, former senior policy advisor Ruth Deyermond, Senior Lecturer in Post-Soviet Security, Department of War Studies, King’s College London Massimiliano Di Pasquale, Head of Ukraine Observatory at the Gino Germani Institute of Social Sciences and Strategic Studies, Rome, Italy Steffen Dobbert, journalist, author of „Ukraine verstehen“, Klett-Cotta-Verlag Rilka Dragneva, Professor of International Legal Studies, University of Birmingham, UK Dmitry Dubrovskiy, Research Fellow, Charles University, Czech Republic Vladimir Dubrovskiy, Senior Economist, CASE Ukraine Center for Social and Economic Research, Ukraine Vincent Duclert, Historian, Senior Researcher (CESPRA, EHESS-CNRS) Jean-Bernard Dupont-Melnyczenko, Professor of history, honorary Dean of the College of IA IPRs of the Académie d’Amiens, France Olivier Dupuis, former Member of the European Parliament, Belgium/Italy, Emmanuel Dupuy, President of the Institute for Prospective and Security in Europe (IPSE), France, Marta Dyczok, Associate Professor, History and Political Science, Western University Yuri Dzhibladze, expert in human rights and international affairs, Head of Human Rights and Rule of Law Unit, International Strategic Action Network for Security Yann Echinard, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Grenoble, France Igor Efimov, Professor, Northwestern University, Chicago Steven Ekovich, Professor Emeritus, Politics and History, The American University of Paris Marc Elie, Research Fellow at the CNRS, deputy director of the Center for Russian, Caucasian and Central European Studies – Cercec Karen Entrialgo, Professor, Department of Social Sciences, University of Puerto Rico in Arecibo Alain Eraly, sociologist, economist, Professor Tinatin Erkvania, Associate Professor, Public Law, New Vision University (NVU) Jean-Louis Fabiani, Emeritus Professor of sociology and social anthropology, Central European University, Vienna Piercamillo Falasca, editor-in-chief of L’Europeista, Italy, Marta Farion, President, Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America, USA Penelope Faulkner, President of Quê Me: Action for Democracy in Vietnam, France, Tatiana Fedyk, Professor, University of San Francisco, USA Günther Fehlinger-Jahn, President of the Austrian Committee for NATO membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia and Austria Kristian Feigelson, Sociologist, Professor Emeritus Sorbonne Nouvelle. University, affiliated with NYU Anne Ferreira, former Member of the European Parliament, France, Andrej Findor, Associate Professor, Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia Emily Finer, Senior Lecturer in Modern Languages, University of St Andrews, UK Rory Finnin, Associate Professor of Ukrainian Studies, Fellow, Robinson College Joanna Fomina, Professor of Sociology, Institute of Philosophy and Sociology, Polish Academy of Sciences Joerg Forbrig, Managing Director, Transatlantic Trusts, German Marshall Fund of the United States Claude Forest, Professor Emeritus, University of Strasbourg, France Sophie Fullerton, Professor of Politics and Democratization Movements, Fordham University, USA Eiji Furukawa, Visiting Professor, Akita International University, Japan Philippe Gabriel, Senior Lecturer in education and training, LIRDEF, Avignon Université Stéphane Gal, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, Université Grenoble Alpes, France Xavier Galmiche, Professor of Central European Studies at the Slavic Studies, Department of the University of Paris-IV Sorbonne, France Natalia Gamalova, Professor of Russian Language and Literature, Department of Slavic Studies, University of Lyon 3 Luis Garicano, Professor of Public Policy, London School of Economics, former Member of the European Parliament Maxime Gauin, Research Fellow, Institute for Development and Diplomacy of ADA University, Baku Lucyna Gebert, Professor of Slavic Linguistics, Sapienza University of Rome, Italy Vitaliano Gemelli, former Member of the European Parliament, Italy, Michael Gentile, Professor of Human Geography, University of Oslo, Norway Aleksandar Georgiev, Colonel (ret.), former Senior National Representative in USCENTCOM, Bulgaria Julie Gerber, Associate Professor of Russian, PhD in Comparative Literature, France Marco Gervasoni, Full Professor of Contemporary History, University of Molise, Italy Fabio Ghironi, Paul F. Glaser Professor of Economics, University of Washington, USA Angelos Giannakopoulos, Professor of European and German Studies, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Ukraine Anke Giesen, board member of Memorial International and Memorial Deutschland, Berlin, Germany Keir Giles, Senior Consulting Fellow, Chatham House, UK Alexander Givental, Professor of Mathematics, University of California Berkeley, USA Josip Glaurdić, Professor, head of the Institute of Political Science, University of Luxembourg Witold Gnauck, foundation manager, Berlin, Germany Sébastien Gobert, journalist, France/Ukraine, Paul Goble, analyst, specialist on the Peoples of the Former Soviet Space, USA Christian Godin, Emeritus Professor of philosophy, University of Clermont-Ferrand, France Olga Gold, Professor of social philosophy and philosophy of history, laureate of the Memorial Foundation for Jewish Culture and the Consortium of Universities and Organizations for Jewish Studies in the United States and Canada, France Galina Z Goloverda, Professor of Chemistry, Xavier University of Louisiana, USA Bernard Golse, Psychoanalyst, Psychiatrist, Professor Alik Gomelsky, Founder and President, Association of International History and Political Science (AIHPS), Senior Advisor Armand Gosu, Associate Professor, Faculty of Political Sciences, University of Bucharest George G. Grabowicz, Professor of Ukrainian Literature, Harvard University, USA Paul Gragl, Professor of European Law at the University of Graz, Austria, Iegor Gran, writer, France, Andrea Graziosi, Professor of Contemporary History, University of Naples Federico II, Italy Anna Grebinyk, Head of PITZ Biolab, Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY), Germany Tetiana Grygorieva, Historian, Associate Professor, National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy Gustav Gressel, Senior policy Fellow with the Wider Europe Programme, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), Germany Michael Grinfeld, Lecturer, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Strathclyde Iulian Groza, Executive Director of the Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE), Chisinau, Moldova Agnieszka Grudzińska, Emeritus Professor, Université Paris Sorbonne, Jaroslaw Gryz, Professor, Faculty of Security, War Studies University Tomasz Grzegorz Grosse, Professor, head of the Department of European Union Policies, Institute of European Studies Danilo Guaitoli, Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, New York University Jean-Yves Guérin, Professor of French literature, Sorbonne nouvelle University, France Jerg Gutmann, Junior Professor for Behavioral Law and Economics, University of Hamburg, Germany Dora Győrffy, Professor of Economics, Corvinus University of Budapest, Hungary Guy Haarscher, philosopher, Emeritus Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) Joerg Hackmann, Professor of History, University of Szczecin, President of the Association for the Advancement of Baltic Studies Irene Hahn-Fuhr, Political scientist, Member of the management board of the Centre for Liberal Modernity, Berlin Imke Hansen, Vice Chairwoman of the NGO Libereco – Partnership for Human Rights, Berlin, Germany Olexiy Haran, Professor, Kyiv Mohyla Academy, Research Advisor Rebecca Harms, former Member of the European Parliament, former Co-Chair of the EURO-NEST Parliamentary Assembly, Lüchow-Dannenberg Mark Harrison, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of Warwick, U.K. Christopher A. Hartwell, Professor of International Business Policy at ZHAW School of Management and Law, Switzerland, Pavel Havlicek, Research Fellow, Association for International Affairs (AMO), Czech Republic Oleksandr Havrylenko, Professor, V. N. Karazin National University, Kharkiv Nicolas Hayoz, Emeritus Professor for political science, University of Fribourg, Switzerland Alain Hélou, former cultural attaché in Moscow, former Director of the French Institute in Saint Petersburg, France Richard Herzinger, columnist, Berlin, Germany Gerold Hildebrand, publicist, Germany, Jonathan Hill, founder, European Future, Denmark David Hirsh, Professor, Goldsmiths, University of London and London Centre for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism Ola Hnatiuk, Professor of History, Kyiv Mohyla Academy, Emeritus Professor James Hodson, Chief Executive Officer, AI for Good Foundation; Co-founder, Economists for Ukraine Edwin W. Holland, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology, John Abbott College, Québec Yevhen Holovakha, Director of the Institute of Sociology of the Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU). Ukraine, , Kristina Hook, Assistant Professor of Conflict Management, Kennesaw State University, USA Robert Horvath, Senior Lecturer in Russian politics, La Trobe University, Australia Cyril Hovorun, Professor, Ecclesiology, International Relations and Ecumenism Yaroslav Hrytsak, historian, Professor, Ukrainian Catholic University of Lviv Oleh S. Ilnytzkyj, Professor, Modern Languages and Cultural Studies, University of Alberta Massimo Introvigne, Director of the Centre for the Study of New Religions (CESNUR) and the magazine Bitter Winter, Italy, Olena Ivus, Associate Professor and E. Marie Shantz Fellow of Business, Economics, Smith School of Business Niko Jaakkola, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, University of Bologna Peter Jackson, Professor, Chair in Global Security, University of Glasgow Emmanuel Jacob, President of the European Organisation of Military Associations and Trade Unions, France, Hubertus Jahn, Emeritus Professor of the History of Russia and the Caucasus, University of Cambridge, Fellow Saba Jajanidze, Invited Lecturer, Head of the Startup Factory, Tbilisi State University Ivan (John) Jaworsky, Emeritus Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Waterloo Stéphane Jeannin, Professor, Université Côte d’Azur, France Donald N. Jensen, Senior Fellow, Center for Transatlantic Relations, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies Sergueï Jirnov, writer, youtuber, former KGB spy Richard Joffre, Emeritus Research Director, CNRS, France François Joinneau, co-founder of Seaquatoria.org, France, Luba Jurgenson, writer, translator, Professor of Russian literature Mindaugas Jurkynas, Professor, Vytautas Magnus University, Kaunas Jacob Kaarsbo, independent security policy advisor, former chief analyst at Danish Defence Intelligence Service, Denmark Krasimir Kabakciev, Deputy Director of the Arts, Humanities and Education Division of Atiner, the Athens Institute Piotr Maciej Kaczyński, EU expert, Geremek Foundation, Poland Michèle Kahn, Senior Lecturer, Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO), France Konstantin Kaiser, writer and editor of “Zwischenwelt International”, Vienna, Austria Tomasz Kamusella, Reader in history, University of St Andrews, Scotland d’Artis Kancs, Senior Scientist, Joint Research Centre, European Commission Oleksiy Kandyuk, Walter Benjamin Professor, University of Konstanz, European integration researcher Georgi Kapriev, Professor of Philosophy, St. Kliment Ochridski University, Sofia Maksym Karpash, Professor, Vice-Rector for International Affairs and Strategic Development, King Danylo University Ewa Karwowski, Senior Lecturer in Finance and Development, King’s College London, UK Georgiy Kasianov, Professor, Maria Curie-Skłodowska University, Lublin Christian Kaunert, Professor of International Security Policy, Dublin City University and University of South Wales, Ireland Robert E. Kelly, Professor in political science, Pusan National University, South Korea Arthur Kenigsberg, Founding Chairman of Euro Créative, think tank specialising in Central/Eastern Europe and the Balkans, France Michael Keren, Emeritus Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, Thee Hebrew University of Jerusalem Isabelle Kersimon, journalist, Honorary President of the Institut de Recherche et d’Etudes sur les Radicalités (Inrer), France Natalia Khanenko-Friesen, Professor, Huculak Chair of Ukrainian Culture and Ethnography, University of Alberta Dina Khapaeva, Professor and Chair, School of Modern Languages, Georgia Institute of Technology Avto Kharchilava, Professor of Physics, University at Buffalo, State University of New York Ksenya Kiebuzinski, co-director of the Petro Jacyk Program for the Study of Ukraine, University of Toronto, Canada Dmytro Khutkyy, Head of the Ukraine Center, University of Tartu, Estonia Olga Klein, Associate Professor of Finance, Warwick Business School, UK Jochen Kleinschmidt, Lecturer and Research Associate, Chair of International Politics, TU Dresden University of Technology Bohdan Klid, Research Associate, Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, University of Alberta Nikolai Klimeniouk, journalist and head of the Initiative Quorum Program at the NGO European Exchange, Berlin, Germany Leo Klinkers, former President of the Federal Alliance of European Federalists (FAEF), Netherlands, Andrii Klymenko, editor-in-chief of the BlackSeaNews, Head of the Monitoring Group of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, Ukraine Wolfgang Koeth, Senior Lecturer, European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA), Maastricht Daniela Koleva, Faculty of Philosophy, St Kliment Ohridski University of Sofia, Bulgaria Zhivka Koleva-Zlateva, Professor in Linguistics, University of Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria; University of Freiburg Ihor Koliushko, Head of the Board, Centre for Policy and Legal Reform, former member of the Parliament of Ukraine Miroslav Kollár, former Member of Parliament, Slovakia, Nadia Koloteva-Levine, Lecturer in Applied Biology, University of Kent, UK Krzysztof Komeza, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Lodz University of Technology, Poland Viktor Korolchuk, Professor of Cell Biology, Faculty of Medical Sciences, Newcastle University Julia Korosteleva, Professor of Economics and Business, School of Slavonic and East European Studies, University College London Leon Kosals, Professor, Criminology, University of Toronto Iouri Koslovskii, Head of the Collegium, Ukrainian Catholic University, Ukraine Iryna Kosse, Leading Research Fellow, Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, Kyiv Filip Kostelka, Professor and Chair in Political and Social Change, European University Institute, Italy Elena Kostioukovitch, essayist and literary translator, Italy, Joël Kotek, political scientist and historian, Professor, Université Libre de Bruxelles Ilko-Sascha Kowalczuk, historian and author, Germany, Oskar Kowalewski, Professor of Finance, IESEG School of Management, France Oksana Kozlova, Lecturer in Russian, Faculty of Letters, Translation and Communication Lyudmyla Kozlovska, President, Open Dialogue Foundation, Brussels Mark Kramer, Professor and Director of Cold War Studies, Harvard University, USA Robert W Krause, Assistant Professor of Management, Department of Management, University of Kentucky Volodymyr Kravchenko, Professor, Department of History, Classics and Religion Tamara Krawchenko, Associate Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria Heinrich Kreft, Diplomat, Professor and Director of International Relations and European Studies program, Andrássy University Oleksandr Kruglov, Scientific Advisor, Ukrainian Institute for Holocaust Studies, Research Fellow Alexey Krushelnitsky, staff scientist, Martin-Luther-University Halle-Wittenberg, Germany Jacek Kucharczyk, President of the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), Poland, Primus-Heinz Kucher, Emeritus Professor, Austrian and German Literature, University of Klagenfurt Mart Kuldkepp, Professor of Estonian and Nordic History, University College London, UK Volodymyr Kulyk, Professor, Kyiv School of Economics, Ukraine Detlef Kurth, Professor, Chair of Urban Planning, Technical University Kaiserslautern Oksana Kuziakiv, Executive Director, Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting (IER), Ukraine Frédéric Labarre, Assistant Professor, Royal Military College of Canada, Alexey Ladokhin, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Kansas Medical Center (KUMC), USA Hugues Lagrange, Emeritus Research Director, CNRS/Sciences Po, France Luca Lanini, Professor, Dean of Master Degree in Building Engineering-Architecture, University of Pisa Alexander Lanoszka, Associate Professor, University of Waterloo, Canada Alfonso Lanzieri, Adjunct Professor, Theological Faculty of Naples, Italy Veronica Laputska, Researcher, Institute of Philosophy and Sociology of the Polish Academy of Sciences, Poland William Leday, Lecturer in International Relations, Sciences Po Aix, France Stephan Lehnstaedt, Professor, Holocaust Studies and Jewish Studies, Touro College Atis Lejins, former Member of Parliament, member of the board of the Latvian Institute of International Affairs, Latvia Nathalie Lemaire, Lecturer, School of Translation and Interpreting ISTI-Cooremans ULB, Belgium Paul Lenormand, Associate Professor, Modern History, Paris-Nanterre Université Paolo Leonardi, Emeritus Professor, University of Bologna, Department of Philosophy and Communication Odile Leperre-Verrier, former Member of the European Parliament, France, Romain Le Quiniou, Managing Director of Euro Créative, France, Larysa Leshchenko, Professor, Institute of International Studies, University of Wrocław Françoise Létoublon, Emeritus Professor of Greek Language and Literature, Université Grenoble Alpes, France Ophir Levy, Associate Professor, Film Studies, Université Paris 8 Vincennes Saint-Denis Victor Liakh, President East Europe Foundation, Ukraine, Sylvie Lindeperg, Professor, University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Emeritus Member of the Institut Universitaire de France, Jonathan Littell, writer, Prix Goncourt, France George Loginov, Associate Professor of Economics, Augustana University, USA Tetyana Lokot, Associate Professor, School of Communications, Dublin City University Werner Lorenz, Professor of Construction History, Brandenburg University of Technology, Germany Sabina Loriga, Director of Studies, School of Advanced Studies in Social Sciences (EHESS), France Mihhail Lotman, Emeritus Professor, Tallinn University, Research professor John Lough, Associate Fellow, Russia & Eurasia Programme, Chatham House Volodymyr Lugovskyy, Associate Professor of Economics, director of Graduate Studies, Indiana University Oleksandr Lysenko, Professor, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Ukraine Robert Maier, historian, sovietologist, textbook expert Marian Majer, former Deputy Minister of Defence, Slovakia, Pandeli Majko, former Prime Minister of Albania, , Martin Malek, independent political scientist, Austria, Silvja Manzi, former Secretary of Radicali Italiani, , Mats Marcusson, economist, member of « Economists for Ukraine », Höllviken Antoine Marès, Historian, Emeritus Professor, Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University Katia Margolis, artist, author, literary translator Luigi Marinelli, Professor of literature, Department of European, American and Intercultural Studies André Markowicz, writer, translator, France Armando Marques Guedes, Emeritus Professor, School of Law, Universidade Nova de Lisboa Eric Marty, writer, Emeritus Professor, University of Paris-Cité Alain Maskens, Physician, oncologist, founder and former medical coordinator of the European Organization for Cooperation in Cancer Prevention Studies (ECP) Michal Matlak, Managing Editor, Review of Democracy, Central European University Yuriy Matsiyevsky, Professor of Political Science, Ostroh Academy National University, Ukraine Lutz Mattner, Professor of Mathematics, University of Trier, Germany Agnieszka Matusiak, Professor of Ukrainian Literature and Chair of Ukrainian Studies, Institute of Slavic Studies, University of Wroclaw Marie-Claude Maurel, Director of Studies at EHESS, Centre d’Études Russe, Caucasien et Centre-Européen Frédéric Mauro, Associate Researcher at IRIS Paris, lawyer at the Brussels bar, Belgium Franz C. Mayer, Professor, Chair of Public Law, European Law Rachel Mazuy, Lecturer at Sciences Po Paris, France Jade McGlynn, Senior Research Fellow, War Studies department, King’s College London Dominic Meagher, Deputy Director & Chief Economist John Curtin Research Centre, Australia, Markus Meckel, former Foreign Minister and Member of the Bundestag, former Vice-President of NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Germany Alexandre Melnik, Professor at ICN Business School, expert and consultant in geopolitics, France Oleksiy Melnyk, Co-director of foreign policy and international security studies at the Razumkov Center, Ukraine Tomasz Mickiewicz, Professor of Economics, Aston University, Birmingham Nona Mikhelidze, Senior Fellow, Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), Rome Maksimas Milta, Associate Expert, Eastern Europe Studies Center, Lithuania Garabed Minassian, Professor of Economics, Academy of Sciences, Bulgaria Laura Mincer, Professor of Polish Literature, University of Genoa, Italy Georges Mink, Emeritus Research Director (ISP-CNRS), France Alexander Moldavski, Head of Research Group Transcultural Psychiatry, Central Institute of Mental Health, Mannheim Yevhenii Monastyrskyi, Eastern European History, Doctoral Fellow, Weatherhead Center Olivier Mongin, essayist and editor, former Director of Esprit magazine, France Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, Professor, history & geography, researcher Vincent Montenero, Professor of International Management, Czech Technical University in Prague, Czech Republic Philippe Morel, Emeritus Professor, Modern Art History, University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne Liliya Morska, Professor, Foreign Languages, Institute of Education Emmanuel Morucci, Chairman of CECI (Cercle Europe Citoyennetés et Identités), France, Michael Moser, Professor of Slavic Linguistics, University of Vienna, Austria Oleksandra Moskalenko, Visiting Professor, London School of Economics and Political Science, U.K. Yann Moulier Boutang, Emeritus Professor of Economics Alliance Sorbonne Université – Université Technologique de Compiègne, France Anna Müller, Professor of History, Social Sciences Department, University of Kansas Reinhard Müller, Professor of Old Testament, University of Göttingen, Germany Wolfgang Müller, Professor of Political Science, Department of Government, University of Vienna Jan Musekamp, Deputy Director of the German Historical Institute in Warsaw, Poland, Ivan Myhul, Professor of Political Economy, Ukrainian Free University, Munich Vlad Mykhnenko, Professor of Geography and Political Economy, Oxford University, U.K. Anna Nagurney, Professor, Eugene M. Isenberg Chair in Integrative Studies, University of Massachusetts Amherst Véronique Nahoum-Grappe, Social Science Researcher, Paris, France Boris Najman, Associate Professor and Researcher in Economics at University Paris East Créteil, France Mykola Nazarov, Director of Research Centre for Regional Security, Sumy State University, Ukraine Laure Neumayer, political scientist, Lecturer, University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne Francesco Nicoli, Assistant Professor of Political Economy, Politecnico of Turin & Gent University, Italy/Belgium Olevs Nikers, President of the Baltic Security Foundation, USA, Elena A. Nikulina, Analyst of Ukrainian/Russian affairs, Germany, Olena Nizalova, Associate Professor in Health Economics, University of Kent, UK Soili Nysten-Haarala, Professor of Commercial Law‚ University of Lapland, Finland, Lydia Obolensky, Professor of Russian Language and Literature, Belgium, John O’Brennan, Jean Monnet Professor of European Integration, Maynooth University, Ireland Olena Ogrokhina, Associate Professor of economics, Lafayette College, USA. Marina Okhrimovskaya, Editor-in-chief of the web-magazine “Switzerland for All”, Switzerland, Kseniya Oksamytna, Lecturer, City St Georges, University of London Badri Okujava, Researcher, Soviet Past Research Laboratory, Tbilisi Jakub Olchowski, Assistant Professor, International Security Dept, Maria Curie-Skłodowska University in Lublin Ho Ong Thong, writer, survivor of the Khmer Rouge re-education camps, Cambodia/Belgium Andrew Orr, Professor of Military History, Director of the Institute for Military History, Kansas State University Suzanne Orr, Associate Professor of History, University of Kansas, USA Waclaw Michael Osadnik, Professor Emeritus, Slavic languages and literatures, University of Alberta Victor Ostapchuk, Associate Professor, Near and Middle Eastern Civilizations, University of Toronto Daniel Erik Otzen, Professor in Protein Biophysics, Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Center, Aarhus University Olena Palko, Professor of History, University of Basel, Switzerland Carmelo Palma, journalist, Director of Strade-on-line, Italy Oleksiy Panych, Professor of Philosophy, Ukrainian Evangelical Theological Seminary, Ukraine Aleksandra Panyutina, Researcher of School of Zoology, Tel Aviv University, Israel Filipe Papança, Professor at the Military Academy (Amadora), Portugal, Leopoldo Papi, Director of Public Policy, Italy, Lyudmila Parts, Professor, Languages, Literatures Gianfranco Pasquino, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, University of Bologna, former Senator Matthew Pauly, Associate Professor, Department of History, Michigan State University Marko Pavlyshyn, Emeritus Professor, Mykola Zerov Centre for Ukrainian Studies, Monash University’s School of Languages Marco Perduca, former Senator, Italy Léo Péria-Peigné, Researcher, Centre for Security Studies – Future Conflicts Observatory, Paris Ira Peter, journalist, author, podcaster “Trümmer & Träume – Zivilgesellschaft für die Ukraine” Hans-Christian Petersen, Professor of History, Institute for Migration Research & Intercultural Studies, Osnabrück University Yohanan Petrovsky-Shtern, Crown Family Professor of Jewish Studies, Professor of History, Northwestern University Dietrich Pfeiffer, MD, Emeritus Professor for Internal Medicine, University of Leipzig Eric Picard, Child Psychiatrist, Director, Association for the Memory of the Shoah Michel Picard, CNRS Research Fellow (ret.), France, Anne Piéjus, Research Director, National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Paris Jan Pieklo, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine (2016-2019), , Olga Pindyuk, Researcher, Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, Austria Sylvie Plane, Emeritus Professor, Sorbonne University, France Sonja Pleßl, translator and publicist, Association for the promotion and research of anti-fascist literature, Austria Susanne Pocai, author, staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin Alla Poedie, lawyer, geopolitical analyst, columnist Alain Policar, political scientist, Associate Researcher at Cevipof (Sciences Po), France Xavier Pons, Emeritus Professor, University of Toulouse II – Jean Jaurès, France Stefan Popov, Professor of Philosophy, New Bulgarian University, Bulgaria Maria Popova, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, McGill University Vesselin Popovski, Founding Executive Director, Centre for the Study of United Nations, Vice Dean (Institution Building) Volodymyr Poselskyy, historian, Lecturer, INALCO Jacques Pothier, Emeritus Professor, American Literature, Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin en Yvelines/Université Paris-Saclay and Sciences Po Perrine Poupin, Associate Research Professor at CNRS, Ambiances Architectures Urbanités Laboratory, Grenoble Christophe Prochasson, historian, Director of studies at EHESS, France Bohdan Prots, Associate Professor, National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Lviv Yaroslav Prytula, Senior Vice-Rector, Ukrainian Catholic University, Ukraine Emilija Pundziuté Gallois, Associate Professor, Political Science and International Relations, Vytautas Magnus University Yulia Pushkar, Professor of Physics, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Purdue University Natalia Pylypiuk, Professor Emerita, Modern Langiuages and Cultural Studies, University of Alberta Manfred Quiring, Author and former Russia correspondent for the “Berliner Zeitung”, “Die Welt” and “Zürcher Sonntagszeitung”, Germany Utz Rachowski, writer and former political prisoner in East Germany, , Pierre Raiman, Historian, co-founder of the association « Pour l’Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre! Gražina Rapolienė, Senior Researcher, Lithuanian Centre for Social Sciences, Lithuania Bertrand Redonnet, writer, France, Iwona Reichardt, board member, Jan Nowak Jeziorański College of Eastern Europe (KEW), Kraków Gildas Renou, political scientist, Lecturer, University of Lorraine Eric Robert, Lecturer, Prehistoric Archaeology, French National Museum of Natural History Christian Rocca, Editorial Director of Linkiesta, Milano, Italy Alti Rodal, Emeritus Professor, Modern Jewish History, Concordia University Jacob Rogozinski, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Strasbourg University, France Stefano Rolando, Professor of Public and Political Communication, IULM University of Milan, Italy Malte Rolf, Professor of Eastern European History, University of Oldenburg, Germany Sylvie Rollet, Emeritus Professor, President of the association “Pour l’Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre!” Robert Romanchuk, Associate Professor of Slavic, Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics, Florida State University Andrea Romano, Professor of Russian History – Università di Roma Tor Vergata, Italy, Ralf Roth, Professor of Modern History, Historical seminar, Goethe-University in Frankfurt Hélène Roy, Lecturer in Colonial Latin American History, University of Poitiers, France Per Anders Rudling, Associate Professor of History, Wallenberg Academy Fellow, Lund University Régis Salado, Senior Lecturer Emeritus, Université Paris Cité, France Franck Salaün, Professor of literature, Université Paul Valéry Montpellier, France Mykhailo Samus, Director, The New Geopolitics Research Network, Ukraine Marie-Claude San Juan, literary columnist, blogger, Unicité author Andrei Sannikov, Chairman of the European Belarus Foundation, former Deputy foreign Minister, former prisoner of conscience Dany Savelli, Lecturer in Russian Studies, Toulouse – Jean Jaurès University, France Frédéric Sawicki, Professor of Political Science, Researcher at the European Centre for Sociology and Political Science, University of Paris 1-Panthéon-Sorbonne Sebastian Schäffer, political scientist, author, managing Director of the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe Pierre Schapira, Mathematician, Emeritus Professor, Sorbonne University Henrike Schmidt, Private Lecturer, Peter Szondi-Institute of Comparative Literature, Freie Universität Berlin Frank Schimmelfennig, Professor of European Politics, ETH Zurich, Switzerland Dominique Schnapper, Director of Studies, EHESS, Honorary Member of the Constitutional Council Anna Schor-Tschudnowskaja, Researcher, Sigmund Freud University of Vienna, Austria Rémi Scoccimarro, Geographer, Associate-professor, University of Toulouse Jean Jaurès Emanuela Scribano, Professor Emeritus, Università Ca’ Foscari, Venice George Scutaru, CEO and Founder, New Strategy Center, former National Security Advisor to the President of Romania Roman Senkus, Senior Editor (ret.), Canadian Institute of Ukrainian Studies, Canada Nona Shahnazarian, Associate Researcher, National Academy of Sciences, Yerevan Eugene Shakhnovich, Roy G. Gordon Professor of Chemistry, Harvard University, USA Alya Shandra, Euromaidan Press editor-in-chief, Ukraine, Nataliia Shapoval, President of the Kyiv School of Economics Institute (KSE), Ukraine, Yuri Shapoval, Professor, head of Department, Institute of Political and Ethnic Studies Roman Sheremeta, Professor of Economics, Case Western Reserve University, Founding Rector of American University Kyiv Oxana Shevel, Associate Professor of Political Science, Tufts University, USA Myroslav Shkandrij, Professor of Slavic Studies, University of Manitoba, Canada Marci Shore, writer, historian, Professor of intellectual history Ivan Simic, Assistant Professor, Charles University, Czech Republic Gerhard Simon, Emeritus Professor, Department of Eastern European History, University of Cologne Marcin Składanowski, Professor of Russian and international security studies, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin, Poland Miroslaw Skorka, President of the Association of Ukrainians in Poland, , Stanley R. Sloan, policy analyst, author, former Senior Specialist in International Security Policy Ostap Slyvynsky, Associate Professor, Department of Philology, Ukrainian Catholic University Ilona Sologoub, Editor of the Ukrainian think tank VoxUkraine, Konstantin Sonin, Political economist, Professor, Harris School of Public Policy Andrew Sorokowski, historian and lawyer, former Researcher at the US Department of Justice, USA Susanne Spahn, Doctor of Eastern European history and independent researcher, Berlin, Germany Daniel Spiro, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Uppsala University Stephan Stach, historian an publicist, Germany, Christian Stegmann, Professor of astroparticle physics, University Potsdam, director of astroparticle physics Sir Hew Strachan, Professor of international relations, University of St. Andrews, and Special Advisor to the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the National Security Strategy Wally Struys, Emeritus Professor, Defence Economist Royal Military Academy, Belgium Jimmy Sudário Cabral, Professor of Religion and Literature, Department of Religious Studies, Federal University of Juiz de Fora Marcin Swiecicki, former Minister of Foreign Economic Relations and former Mayor of Warsaw, Poland, Adam Sybera, Senior Research Analyst at KI Insights, Ukraine/Czech Republic, Péter Szigetvári, Associate Professor, Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest Charles Tannock, Senior Associate Fellow, Globsec, former member of the European Parliament Oleksandr Talavera, Professor of Financial Economics, University of Birmingham, UK Pascal Taranto, Professor, University of Aix-Marseille, Director of the Granger Centre Tatiana Tatarinova, Professor, Fletcher Jones Endowed Chair In Computational Biology, University of La Verne Pierre-Henri Tavoillot, Philosopher, Lecturer, Sorbonne University Ian Colin Taylor, former Member of Parliament, UK, Nicolai Teufel, Lecturer at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, Ukraine, Philipp Ther, Professor for Central European History, University of Vienna, Director of the Research Center for the History of Transformations (RECET) Thierry Tirbois, Sociologist, Associate researcher at Gemass-CNRS, France Ben Tonra, Professor, UCD School of Politics and International Relations (SPIRe), University College Dublin Igor Torbakov, Senior Fellow at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies, Uppsala University, Sweden Patrizia Tosini, Professor of Modern Art History, Roma Tre University, Italy Florian Trauner, Professor, Jean Monnet Chair, Institute for European Studies Daniel Treisman, Professor of Political Science‚ University of California, Los Angeles, USA Jeffrey Trimble, International journalist; media manager and educator, USA, Bela Tsipuria, Professor of Comparative Literature at Ilia State University, Georgia, Vladimer Tsitsishvili, Researcher, Petre Melikishvili Institute of Physical and Organic Chemistry, Tbilisi State University Evhen Tsybulenko, Professor, Kyiv International University, Ukraine Volodymyr Tsybulko, political analyst, poet, Secretary of the National Writers’ Union of Ukraine Giorgi Tumasyan, former Georgia’s Youth Representative to the United Nations, Chairman of the Armenian Community Platform of Georgia, Frank Umbach, Head of Research at the European Cluster for Climate, Energy and Resource Security, University of Bonn Andreas Umland, Analyst, Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies, Sweden Cécile Vaissié, Professor of Russian and Soviet Studies, University of Rennes 2, France Jacques Vallin, Honorary Research Director, Institut national d’études démographiques (INED), Honorary President of the IUSSP André Vallini, Honorary Senator, former Minister, France Marguerite Vappereau, Lecturer in Film Studies, Bordeaux Montaigne University, France Egidijus Vareikis, former MP, former Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Lithuania Federico Varese, Professor of Sociology, Centre d’études européennes et de politique comparée, Sciences Po Thanassis Vassiliou, Lecturer in Film studies, University of Poitiers, France Olivier Védrine, Professor, journalist, board Member of Jean Monnet association Stephen Velychenko, Senior Research Fellow, Chair of Ukrainian Studies, University of Toronto Tomas Venclova, Emeritus Professor, Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, Yale University Sofia Ventura, Professor of Political Science, University of Bologna, Italy Julien Vercueil, Professor of post-soviet and Russian economics, National Institute of Oriental Studies (Inalco), Paris Roman Veretelnyk, Associate Professor, National University of Kyiv Mohyla Academy, Ukraine Peter Vermeersch, Professor of politics and Central and Eastern European studies, KU Leuven, Belgium Gianni Vernetti, former Senator, former Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Italy Guido Vitiello, writer, columnist, Associate Professor of Cinema and Visual Culture Dovydas Vitkauskas, former team lead of EU-funded rule of law reform projects in Ukraine, former Adviser to the Ukrainian presidential administration, Lithuania Bohdan Vitvitsky, President, Ukrainian Studies Fund, Inc. Vanessa Voisin, Assistant Professor of Modern History, University of Bologna, Italy Caroline von Gall, Junior Professor, Goethe University Frankfurt/Main, Senior Fellow Alexa von Winning, Assistant Professor, Tübingen University, Germany Vo Tran Nhat, Vice-President, Vietnam Committe on Human Rights (VCHR), Vietnam/France John Vsetecka, Assistant Professor of History, Nova Southeastern University, USA Oksana Vynnyk, Postdoctoral Researcher, Maynooth University, Ireland Natalia Vysotska, Professor of European and American Literature, Kyiv National Linguistic University, Ukraine Michael Weber, Associate Professor of Finance, University of Chicago, USA. John Hubbel Weiss, Emeritus Associate Professor of history, former director, Institute for European Studies Nicolas Weill-Parot, Professor, Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes, Paris Annette Werberger, Professor for Eastern European Literatures, European University Viadrina Frankfurt (Oder), Germany Johannes Wienand, Professor of Greek and Roman History, Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany Bernd Wieser, Professor, Karl Franzens University of Graz, Austria Marlene Wind, Professor & Director of CEP, (Centre for European Politics), Professor at iCourts Alexander Wöll, Professor of Central and East European Culture and Literature, University of Potsdam, Germany George Woloshyn, former Associate Director of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), USA, Gereon Wolters, Professor of Philosophy, University of Konstanz, Germany Mykola Yakovyna, artist, honorary President of the national committee of ICOMOS, former Member of the parliament of Ukraine Tatiana Yankelevich Bonner, Researcher, Center Associate, Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies Oleh Yaskiv, Lecturer, Ukrainian Catholic University, Ukraine Serhy Yekelchyk, Professor of History and Slavic Studies, University of Victoria, Canada Yuliya Yurchuk, Associate Professor of Intellectual History, Södertörn University, Sweden Vitaliy Robert Yurkiv, Assistant Professor of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, University of Arizona, USA Oleksandr Zabirko, Research fellow, Slavic Department, University of Regensburg Oksana Zabuzhko, Author, Ukraine, Oleksandr Zaitsev, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History, Ukrainian Catholic University, Ukraine Yves Charles Zarka, Emeritus Professor, Director of the journal Cités, Professor of Philosophy Paul Zawadzki, Senior Lecturer in Political Science at the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, France, Andriy Zayarnyuk, Professor, Department of History, University of Winnipeg Sergei I. Zhuk, Professor of History, Ball State University, USA Tatiana Zhurzhenko, Research Affiliate, ZOiS – Centre for East European and International Studies, Berlin Miroslav Žiak, former Member of Parliament, Slovakia, Othar Zourabichvili, President of the Georgian Association in France