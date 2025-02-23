UNGA to consider dueling resolutions on Russia’s war: US proposal vs. Ukraine-supported draft

The UN General Assembly will consider at least two competing draft resolutions on 24 February marking the third anniversary of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, Ukrinform reports from New York.

US President Donald Trump pushes for Moscow-Kyiv peace talks, while trying to secure Ukraine’s minerals without giving any security guarantees. He questions Ukraine’s importance to be present at negotiations, claiming Russia “ has the cards ” because it has “taken a lot of territory,” while the Ukrainian President “has no cards” to negotiate with. Meanwhile, China praised US-Russia “consensus” on ending the war in Ukraine. Under Trump, US support for Kyiv appears to be shifting, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

A collective draft resolution supported by 58 countries calls for Russia to “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its armed forces from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognized borders.” The supporters include all EU member states, including pro-Russian Hungary and Slovakia, most other European nations like the UK, Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, as well as Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Liberia, Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Palau and others.

According to Washington Post, US President Donald Trump’s administration asked Ukraine to withdraw its collectively initiated draft that condemns the Russian war but received a refusal. Kyiv reportedly viewed the American version as close to “pro-Russian” position and as an attempt to limit Moscow’s responsibility for its invasion.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on 22 February 2025, claiming that Washington’s draft is “a simple, historic resolution in the United Nations” and urged “all member states to support in order to chart a path to peace.”

“Through support of this resolution, we affirm that this conflict is awful, that the UN can help end it, and that peace is possible.” the statement reads, noting that “This war has now dragged on for far too long, and at far too terrible a cost to Ukraine and Russia.”

The extraordinary special session meeting scheduled for 24 February is expected to adopt a resolution. The UN Security Council will also discuss the situation in Ukraine regarding Russian aggression later that day.

