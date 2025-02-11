US President Donald Trump’s administration has delayed finalizing its Ukraine peace plan to include European input, The Telegraph says it “can disclose.” Gen Keith Kellogg, the US President’s Russia-Ukraine envoy, will conduct individual discussions with NATO allies before completing the anticipated blueprint for allegedly ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The initiative has faced several delays since Trump’s initial promise to end the three-year all-out Russo-Ukrainian war within 24 hours of his 20 January inauguration. Gen Kellogg received a 100-day mandate to broker peace after his appointment, with further potential delays expected as he schedules meetings with leaders from 31 NATO member states.

According to The Telegraph, Gen Kellogg has committed to consulting with “prime ministers and presidents” from the NATO alliance, addressing concerns about potential exclusion from Washington-led negotiations. The Telegraph reports that Europeans who participated in talks with Gen Kellogg received assurance that Washington aims to strengthen Ukraine’s position in future Russian negotiations.

Partial plan reveal

Elements of the peace plan will be presented at the Munich Security Conference this weekend. According to The Telegraph, the proposal will include continued military support for Kyiv in exchange for access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals.

Sources report coordination issues between Trump and his envoy. Gen Kellogg privately admitted to European officials that he learned about Trump’s scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy through television news.

JD Vance, US vice-president, will accompany Gen Kellogg to Germany, where they expect to meet Zelenskyy and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. NATO will convene its first defense ministers’ meeting since Pete Hegseth, known for his Ukraine aid skepticism, assumed Pentagon leadership. Britain, under Defense Secretary John Healey, will chair its first Ramstein group meeting, following US delegation of NATO’s European efforts leadership.

Russia’s demands

Moscow indicates stalled progress in US talks. Despite Trump’s claim of discussions with Vladimir Putin about reducing casualties, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin stated no concrete proposals addressing Russia’s interests had been received, The Telegraph says. Russia maintains demands for Ukraine to reduce its armed forces and forgo NATO and European Union membership, terms Zelenskyy refuses as they could leave Ukraine vulnerable to future attacks.

Related: