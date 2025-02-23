Italian defense analyst reveals B1 Centauro tank destroyers heading to Ukraine

Multiple B1 Centauro wheeled tank destroyers from Italy are being transferred to Ukraine, Defence Blog reports. An Italian defense analyst revealed the transfer by sharing photographic evidence on X.
The Centauro, manufactured by Italian consortium Iveco-Oto Melara, features an 8×8 wheel configuration and comes equipped with a 105 mm rifled gun. The vehicle specializes in light to medium territorial defense and tactical reconnaissance, offering high mobility across various battlefield conditions.
The vehicle bears a superficial resemblance to the French AMX-10 RC tank destroyer, sharing the same caliber gun. France supplied such 6×6 vehicles to Ukraine in 2023.
The analyst, who goes by “A-129 Mangusta” on X, wrote in a post:
“After having confirmed a few details, Im happy I can share this photo which shows one the many Italian B1 Centauro’s on it’s way to Ukraine.”
The exact number of vehicles being transferred remains undisclosed. Italy currently maintains a fleet of 259 B1 Centauro vehicles, following a previous transfer of 141 units to Jordan, Defence Blog noted.
The Italian government has not yet officially confirmed the reported transfer, according to Defence Blog.
Related:
- Pentagon disputes Trump’s $ 350 billion Ukraine aid claim
- Estonia sends 10,000 artillery rounds and 750,000 combat rations to Ukrainian forces
- Spiegel: EU’s € 20 billion Ukraine aid stuck amid Macron-Meloni tensions
- Trump views Ukraine as a pawn in US-Russia reset that he is actually negotiating, columnist says
- Europe needs 300,000 troops and € 250 billion annually to protect itself from Russia’s threats
- Lithuania transfers sights with thermal imagers to Ukraine
- Ukraine, Italy discuss purchase of air defense systems using frozen Russian assets