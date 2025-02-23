Italian defense analyst reveals B1 Centauro tank destroyers heading to Ukraine

Multiple B1 Centauro wheeled tank destroyers from Italy are being transferred to Ukraine, Defence Blog reports. An Italian defense analyst revealed the transfer by sharing photographic evidence on X.

The still unconfirmed transfer of B1 Centauro vehicles to Ukraine aligns with ongoing efforts by EU countries to bolster Kyiv’s armored capabilities as the full-scale Russo-Ukrainian war enters its fourth year, while US aid has been on hold under President Trump.

The Centauro, manufactured by Italian consortium Iveco-Oto Melara, features an 8×8 wheel configuration and comes equipped with a 105 mm rifled gun. The vehicle specializes in light to medium territorial defense and tactical reconnaissance, offering high mobility across various battlefield conditions.

The vehicle bears a superficial resemblance to the French AMX-10 RC tank destroyer, sharing the same caliber gun. France supplied such 6×6 vehicles to Ukraine in 2023.

The analyst, who goes by “A-129 Mangusta” on X, wrote in a post:

“After having confirmed a few details, Im happy I can share this photo which shows one the many Italian B1 Centauro’s on it’s way to Ukraine.”

🇮🇹🇺🇦

The exact number of vehicles being transferred remains undisclosed. Italy currently maintains a fleet of 259 B1 Centauro vehicles, following a previous transfer of 141 units to Jordan, Defence Blog noted.

The Italian government has not yet officially confirmed the reported transfer, according to Defence Blog.

