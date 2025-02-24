Breaking: Majority of UN members support both Ukraine and U.S. resolutions as Russo-Ukraine war enters its third year

The UN General Assembly supported Ukraine’s resolution condemning Russian aggression, with 93 votes in favor, 18 against, and 65 abstentions.

Both the US and Russia voted against the resolution. The US delegation previously sent out letters to the UN member states, asking them to support their version of the resolution that tones down t

However, the UN General Assembly also supported the US’s version of the resolution that refers to Russian aggression as conflict, with Ukraine abstaining from voting.

A total of 89 countries voted in favor of it, with 8 voting against it and 70 abstaining. Notably the US abstained from supporting the resolution while the Russian Federation voted against it.