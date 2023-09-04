Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

NYT: Leader of North Korea to discuss weapons with Putin during visit to Russia

bySerge Havrylets
04/09/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to visit Russia this September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons to support the invasion of Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

According to unnamed American officials, Kim Jong-un will travel from Pyongyang, probably on an armored train, to Vladivostok or Moscow, Russia, where he will meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the New York Times reported.

According to the New York Times, Putin would try to convince Kim Jong-un to give Russia artillery shells and anti-tank missiles. The North Korean leader would like Russia to provide him with advanced technologies for satellites and nuclear submarines. Kim Jong-un would also seek food aid for his country, according to the New York Times.

Putin and Kim Jong-un will attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held from 10 September to 13 September in Russia, the New York Times reported referring to its sources.

Last week, the White House warned that Putin and Kim Jong-un exchanged letters discussing a possible Russian-Korean arms deal. White House spokesman John Kirby said that there is progress in the high-level talks on military cooperation between the two countries.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts