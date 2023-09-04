NYT: Leader of North Korea to discuss weapons with Putin during visit to Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to visit Russia this September to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons to support the invasion of Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

According to unnamed American officials, Kim Jong-un will travel from Pyongyang, probably on an armored train, to Vladivostok or Moscow, Russia, where he will meet with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the New York Times reported.

According to the New York Times, Putin would try to convince Kim Jong-un to give Russia artillery shells and anti-tank missiles. The North Korean leader would like Russia to provide him with advanced technologies for satellites and nuclear submarines. Kim Jong-un would also seek food aid for his country, according to the New York Times.

Putin and Kim Jong-un will attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which will be held from 10 September to 13 September in Russia, the New York Times reported referring to its sources.

Last week, the White House warned that Putin and Kim Jong-un exchanged letters discussing a possible Russian-Korean arms deal. White House spokesman John Kirby said that there is progress in the high-level talks on military cooperation between the two countries.

Related: