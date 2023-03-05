Ukraine identifies 171 sexual crimes committed by Russian Army – First Lady of Ukraine

Ukraine law enforcement agencies have identified 171 sexual crimes committed by Russian troops. However, the actual number of victims is substantially higher, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said during the United for Justice conference in Lviv, Suspilne reported.

Among the victims of sexual violence are women, 39 men, and 13 children, including one boy. “We know about the crimes only because these people found the strength to speak. We don’t know how many people suffer in silence in occupied territories,” she said.

Zelenska added, “Russian troops use sexual violence as a weapon of war.”

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, war