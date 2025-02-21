Russian forces are launching an offensive in western Donetsk Oblast, pushing south of Pokrovsk toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast—an area that has not previously seen combat operations.

This advance follows the Russian capture of Velyka Novosilka, a strategically crucial defensive position located at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The loss of this village could open the path for deeper Russian penetration into Ukrainian territory.

In its evening briefing, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported fighting near Andriivka, Ulakly, Konstantynopol, and Burlatske. Russian forces now surround the Ukrainian defensive position at Kostyantynopil on three sides, with Andriivka and Ulakly nearby. Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState, which tracks frontline developments, previously noted Russian advances in these areas. Russian sources additionally claim progress further north, near Nadezhdynka village.

Both DeepState and Russian military bloggers confirm active combat near Novoocheretuvate and south of Burlatske.

“In recent days, the enemy has been extremely active. From Novyi Komar, assault operations are being conducted toward Novoocheretuvate and Dniproenerhiya,” DeepState reports. “The enemy is using tanks, but nearly all of them have been destroyed by the Defense Forces. Nevertheless, the situation continues to deteriorate.”

