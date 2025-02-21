Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian forces push south of Pokrovsk, approaching previously untouched Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

After seizing Velyka Novosilka, Russian forces escalate attacks in western Donetsk, pressing Ukrainian defenses in new sectors.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
21/02/2025
1 minute read
Russian forces push south of Pokrovsk, approaching previously untouched Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces are launching an offensive in western Donetsk Oblast, pushing south of Pokrovsk toward Dnipropetrovsk Oblast—an area that has not previously seen combat operations.

This advance follows the Russian capture of Velyka Novosilka, a strategically crucial defensive position located at the intersection of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The loss of this village could open the path for deeper Russian penetration into Ukrainian territory.

In its evening briefing, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported fighting near Andriivka, Ulakly, Konstantynopol, and Burlatske. Russian forces now surround the Ukrainian defensive position at Kostyantynopil on three sides, with Andriivka and Ulakly nearby. Ukrainian monitoring project DeepState, which tracks frontline developments, previously noted Russian advances in these areas. Russian sources additionally claim progress further north, near Nadezhdynka village.

Kostyantynopil, Adriivka, Ulakly on the map. Photo: ISW maps

Both DeepState and Russian military bloggers confirm active combat near Novoocheretuvate and south of Burlatske.

The village of Velyka Novosilka. Photo: ISW maps

“In recent days, the enemy has been extremely active. From Novyi Komar, assault operations are being conducted toward Novoocheretuvate and Dniproenerhiya,” DeepState reports. “The enemy is using tanks, but nearly all of them have been destroyed by the Defense Forces. Nevertheless, the situation continues to deteriorate.”

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts