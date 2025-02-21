Finland-Germany submarine cable damaged again in Baltic Sea in possible sabotage act

Swedish authorities have confirmed that a submarine communications cable between Finland and Germany has been damaged again in the Baltic Sea. According to information received by YLE from the Swedish coast guard, the suspected cable break occurred in Sweden’s economic zone near the coast of Gotland island.
Sweden’s TV4 was the first to report that the affected infrastructure was the C-Lion1 cable, which runs between Finland and Germany. The Swedish coast guard told YLE that based on current information, the cable was severed in the Baltic Sea near Gotland island.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated on X that he is aware of the situation and considers the information about possible damage “very seriously.”
According to the coast guard, it remains unclear when the suspected cable break occurred, but the agency has known about the incident since yesterday.
The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a preliminary investigation with assistance from the coast guard.
Related:
- Two more ships carrying Russian oil sinking in Pacific and Baltic
- Norway-flagged ship with all-Russian crew seized over Baltic cable damage
- Sweden seizes ship that departed from Russia over Baltic Sea cable damage
- Russian shadow fleet’s Eagle S remains under arrest as damage claims mount
- Finland says Russian shadow fleet tanker crew planned more cable sabotage before arrest
- Swedish navy recovers Russian shadow fleet tanker’s anchor in Finnish Gulf cable damage case
- Russia’s strategic Ust-Luga port targeted by drones for second time in a year