Finland-Germany submarine cable damaged again in Baltic Sea in possible sabotage act

Swedish coast guard confirms C-Lion1 cable connecting Finland to Germany damaged again near Gotland island in the Baltic Sea.
21/02/2025
2 minute read
Cinia Oy’s C-Lion1 submarine cable between Finland and Germany. Image: Laura Merikalla / Yle, Maiju Hakalahti / Yle
Finland-Germany submarine cable damaged again in Baltic Sea in possible sabotage act

Swedish authorities have confirmed that a submarine communications cable between Finland and Germany has been damaged again in the Baltic Sea. According to information received by YLE from the Swedish coast guard, the suspected cable break occurred in Sweden’s economic zone near the coast of Gotland island.

Several cable disruptions have occurred in the Baltic Sea in recent months, with Russia’s shadow fleet tankers often suspected of intentionally damaging infrastructure by dragging anchors along the seabed. The C-Lion1 underwater cable was last severed in November 2024, leaving it offline for 10 days. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius labeled the incident an act of sabotage, while investigations into the cause continued.

Sweden’s TV4 was the first to report that the affected infrastructure was the C-Lion1 cable, which runs between Finland and Germany. The Swedish coast guard told YLE that based on current information, the cable was severed in the Baltic Sea near Gotland island.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated on X that he is aware of the situation and considers the information about possible damage “very seriously.”

According to the coast guard, it remains unclear when the suspected cable break occurred, but the agency has known about the incident since yesterday.

The Swedish Prosecutor’s Office has initiated a preliminary investigation with assistance from the coast guard.

