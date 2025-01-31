Norway-flagged ship with all-Russian crew seized over Baltic cable damage

On 31 January, Norwegian police said it seized the Silver Dania cargo ship with an all-Russian crew in Tromsoe, acting on a request from Latvian authorities, Reuters reported. Police spokesperson Ronny Joergensen said the vessel was suspected of involvement in the Baltic Sea fiber cable damage between Latvia and Sweden.

Sweden and Latvia are investigating suspected sabotage of their cable on 26 January. Swedish police seized the Maltese-flagged Vezhen, suspected of causing the damage. Norwegian authorities confirmed both recent ship seizures are linked. The Baltic Sea remains on high alert after multiple infrastructure attacks since Russia’s 2022 invasion. This is the fourth such incident since autumn 2023.

The Silver Dania, Norwegian-owned and flagged, was en route from St. Petersburg to Murmansk in the Russian Arctic when detained. Norwegian police reported the owner and crew voluntarily cooperated, following coast guard vessels to port.

The Silver Sea shipping group, owner of Silver Dania, denied any involvement in the undersea cable damage.

The Bulgarian operator of the previously detained Maltese-flagged vessel Vezhen acknowledged possible “accidental” anchor damage but denied malicious intent.

Swedish prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters they now believe the Vezhen caused the cable break, dismissing Silver Dania’s involvement after investigation. The prosecutor declined to provide additional details, citing confidentiality.

Baltic undersea infrastructure damage incidents

Since 2023, four incidents occurred involving ships damaging undersea cables and pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

