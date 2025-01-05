Russia’s strategic Ust-Luga port targeted by drones for second time in a year

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, has detailed the strategic significance of Russia’s Ust-Luga port, targeted yesterday by drones, Defense Express reports.
According to Kovalenko, following international sanctions, Ust-Luga, the largest maritime commercial facility in Leningrad Oblast, has become crucial for Russian oil, gas, coal, and other strategic resource exports, enabling Moscow to fund its military operations despite economic restrictions.
The security official explained that the port’s Baltic Sea location allows Russia to maintain significant naval presence while facilitating military-essential goods transportation. As Russia lost access to European ports due to sanctions, Ust-Luga has become a vital transshipment point for Asian trade, particularly with China and India.
Kovalenko emphasized that the facility serves as a political instrument in Russia’s confrontations with Baltic States, Poland, and other regional players through its control of critical maritime transport and supply lines. The official stressed that Ust-Luga is not merely part of Russia’s economic strategy but a tool for its economic and military survival amid isolation.
The Ust-Luga attack
On 4 January, drones targeted the Ust-Luga seaport in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, according to the Russian Telegram channel Astra. Most of the drones were reportedly intercepted near the terminal of Novatrans LLC on the seaport’s premises. Sources indicated preliminary damage to windows in one building within the port area. The local governor claimed that four drones were shot down and claimed there were no injuries or significant damage.
Related:
- Ukrainian forces eliminate two Russian lieutenant colonels in recent Lgov attack
- Frontline report: Ukrainian deep strikes inside Russia cripple logistics and military command
- NATO boosting presence in Baltic Sea after Russia damaged cable, Estonia confirms
- German FM calls for more Russian shadow fleet sanctions after Baltic cable damage
- Two transformers destroyed in drone attack on oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast
- Ukrainian drones attack military plant and oil depot in Russia’s Kaluga overnight
- Russian natural gas company in Leningrad Oblast on fire
- Ukraine drones shut down Russian gas giant Novatek’s fuel plant