A converted shipping container in Ukraine’s capital houses an unlikely solution to military recruitment: a drone training program so popular it turns away qualified applicants while other units struggle to fill their ranks.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/01/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian troops from Third Assault Brigade. Photo: Third Assault Brigade via Telegram
In stark contrast to Ukraine’s broader military recruitment challenges, the Third Assault Brigade’s innovative drone training facility, known as Kill House, is attracting willing participants amid a national conscription crisis, Forbes reports. The program, launched in early 2024, operates across four locations in Ukraine and offers specialized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) training.

Ukraine faces a critical manpower shortage nearly three years into the Russian invasion, with widespread reluctance to join the armed forces. Military-age citizens are increasingly evading recruitment efforts, with some attempting to flee the country illegally. The situation has become so dire that recruitment teams now patrol streets in unmarked vans, forcibly taking eligible men to military processing centers.

“Everyone wants victory,” explains Yevhen Vasyliev, a drone instructor from the Third Assault Brigade, “but no one wants to serve.”

This sentiment reflects a broader trend, with polls showing only 45% of young Americans aged 18 to 34, 32% of continental Europeans, and 29% of fighting-age Britons willing to take up arms.

The Third Assault Brigade, descended from the legendary Azov Regiment, has transformed its image from controversial origins to become what it bills as “the best combat unit in Ukraine.” The unit receives approximately 900 applications monthly, even as the regular army faces thinning ranks and increasing desertion rates.

At Kill House’s Kyiv facility, housed in an abandoned factory, trainees navigate a sophisticated obstacle course featuring trenches, tanks, and illuminated hoops designed to test drone piloting skills. The training environment markedly differs from traditional military instruction, emphasizing respect and expertise over hierarchy.

One trainee, Denys Rizhov, shares his experience: “It’s the respect they talk about. Once you prove yourself, the brigade stands behind you.”

Despite his father’s near-fatal injury in the war, Rizhov’s enthusiasm for the program remains undiminished. He has already secured employment with a drone manufacturer and plans to pursue additional training with the brigade.

