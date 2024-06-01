Eng
Zelenskyy on Trump: Does he really want to be a loser president? 

The US will cease to be a world leader if Trump forces Ukraine to end the war on Russia’s terms, Zelenskyy stated.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
01/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy via X/Twitter
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that if Donald Trump becomes the US President and attempts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine on Moscow’s terms, it will expose the weakness of the US to the world. In an interview with The Guardian, Zelenskyy questioned Trump’s stance, asking if he wants to be remembered as a “loser president.”

“I don’t quite understand: does he really want to be a loser president? Let’s imagine that the president is Trump and, for example, he decides to end the war at Ukraine’s expense. And somehow in the dialogue, he gets confirmation from Putin’s Russian side that it’s a stop, that’s it. Ukrainians will not accept this, but he could then say: ‘That’s it, I’m not giving you any support, no weapons, no finances.’ After this, Putin goes further. Then who will this new President of the United States be for the whole world?” said Zelenskyy.

He warned that such a move would diminish the United States’ global influence and embolden Putin to continue his aggression, potentially leading to a “real third world war.”

The Ukrainian leader stressed that a ceasefire in exchange for Ukrainian territories is not a viable solution, as there are no guarantees that Russia will not resume its offensive. He reminded that similar agreements were made regarding Crimea and Donbas, yet the conflict persisted.

Trump had previously promised to achieve peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, with reports suggesting he planned to pressure Zelenskyy and Putin into negotiations by leveraging military aid. 

However, the Washington Post revealed that Trump recently stated he would bomb Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or China invaded Taiwan.

