Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs 10-12 more Patriots to finally close the sky

In a strategic discussion with European parliamentarians, Zelenskyy proposed funding air defense systems through frozen Russian assets.
Maria Tril
10/12/2024
Meeting of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Chairman of the Socialists and Democrats Group of the European Parliament Irate Perez Garcia. Credit: Hennadii Minchenko \ Ukrinform
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine urgently needs air defense systems, particularly Patriot missile defense systems, during a meeting with Iratxe Pérez García, the head of the Socialists and Democrats group in the European Parliament on 10 December.

Patriot air defense systems are crucial for Ukraine’s defense against intensified Russian aerial assaults. Since early 2022, Ukraine has been actively advocating for advanced air defense systems in response to escalating Russian attacks. President Zelenskyy specifically requesting at least seven Patriot systems during discussions with NATO allies in April 2023.

By mid-2024, NATO allies committed to supplying multiple Patriot systems to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. As of December 2024, Ukraine has received at least seven Patriot air defense systems.

Zelenskyy argued on 10 December 2024 that 10-12 additional Patriot systems would be transformative for Ukraine’s defense strategy.

“If the sky is protected, no KABs [precision-guided aerial bombs] or ballistic missiles will hit civilian infrastructure in Ukraine – not hospitals, schools, or universities,” he said.

The president also said that each Patriot system costs approximately 1.5 billion dollars, suggesting funding these systems through frozen Russian assets. The total amont for 10-12 systems would cost at around 30 billion dollars.

“These systems would completely, definitively close our sky,” Zelenskyy said.

He argued that such comprehensive air defense would enable people to return to normal life, with children safely attending schools and universities, and the economy functioning without constant threat.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

