Netherlands announces new support package for Ukraine

The government of the Netherlands allocated over 100 million euros in support package for investment, recovery, and reforms in Ukraine in 2023, the Dutch government announced on 6 October.

According to the statement from the Dutch government, 60 million euros of the allocated funds will be used to support Dutch companies that plan to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This money is intended to insure export credits to cover the payment risks of investments and operations in Ukraine.

Another 30 million euros will be used to purchase gas and supply components for power grids. The remaining 12 million euros is intended to support the recently liberated territories of Ukraine.

“The Netherlands is allocating 102 million euros for the third support package for Ukraine in 2023. Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Lise Schreinemacher reports on this to the House of Representatives on behalf of the government,” the statement of the Dutch government reads.

The new support package is based on a needs assessment by the Ukrainian authorities, the World Bank, and the European Commission.

It is expected that Russia will attack the energy infrastructure in Ukraine in winter, according to the statement from the Dutch government. Thus, Ukraine needs a lot of help in restoring its energy infrastructure, and the Dutch government is ready to contribute.

“To help the country prepare for the coming months, the Netherlands is allocating 20 million euros to purchase gas and create strategic gas reserves through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. In addition, 10 million euros will go to deliveries of, among other things, transformers, switching components, and cables that are needed to restore the electricity grid,” the statement of the Dutch government reads.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Energy estimates that between 3.7 and 4.0 billion US dollars are needed to support the Ukrainian energy sector.

