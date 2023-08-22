The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with demining equipment

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with portable charges for remote demining, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv on 22 August.

“The Netherlands will provide about a thousand portable charges for remote demining that can make passages in engineering barriers,” Ollongren said in Kyiv.

The Netherlands will continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself from the Russian invasion, including air defense equipment, which is critical for saving Ukrainian lives and the country’s infrastructure, Ollongren added.

“We were very pleased to announce another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, namely the transfer of F-16 fighters. We have already agreed on training programs for Ukrainian pilots. We plan to start training at a training center in Romania, and we have F-16s available for training,” Ollongren said. “We all know how quickly the Ukrainian military learns. But this is not only a matter of training but also a matter of capabilities and technical support. We are already working on this,” Ollongren added.

On 22 August, Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Kyiv, where she met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Ollongren spoke at the VI International Veterans Forum “Ukraine. Defenders. Future” organized by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

