Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with demining equipment

bySerge Havrylets
22/08/2023
1 minute read
Dutch Defense Minister
Dutch Defense Minister and Ukrainian Defense Minister during their meeting in Kyiv on 22 August 2023. Credit: mil.gov.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with portable charges for remote demining, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said during a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv on 22 August.

“The Netherlands will provide about a thousand portable charges for remote demining that can make passages in engineering barriers,” Ollongren said in Kyiv.

The Netherlands will continue to supply Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself from the Russian invasion, including air defense equipment, which is critical for saving Ukrainian lives and the country’s infrastructure, Ollongren added.

“We were very pleased to announce another step to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, namely the transfer of F-16 fighters. We have already agreed on training programs for Ukrainian pilots. We plan to start training at a training center in Romania, and we have F-16s available for training,” Ollongren said. “We all know how quickly the Ukrainian military learns. But this is not only a matter of training but also a matter of capabilities and technical support. We are already working on this,” Ollongren added.

On 22 August, Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren arrived in Kyiv, where she met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. Ollongren spoke at the VI International Veterans Forum “Ukraine. Defenders. Future” organized by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts