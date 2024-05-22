Eng
Esp

Russia targets energy infrastructure overnight in Sumy Oblast

While Sumy Oblast endured six strikes on border territories and settlements, resulting in 31 reported explosions, critical infrastructure facilities and hospitals maintained operations through generator backup.
byMaria Tril
22/05/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian air defense
Ukrainian air defense unit. Credit: Sumy Oblast Head Artem Artiukh
Russian military forces attacked energy facilities in Shostka and Konotop cities in Sumy Oblast overnight into 22 May.

Sumy Oblast Head Volodymyr Artiukh said that all Shahed drones were shot down, but the debris damaged infrastructure objects.

Artiukh said that during the night and morning, the Russians carried out six strikes on border territories and settlements in the Sumy Oblast. There were reported 31 explosions

According to Artiukh, all the Sumy Oblast’s critical infrastructure facilities and hospitals were operating on generators.

According to local authorities, the power supply in Sumy and the Sumy Oblast was restored at 5:20 am on 22 May.

Ukrainian military reported that on the night of 22 May, Russian forces attacked with 24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

Ukrainian air defenses destroyed all 24 drones over the oblasts of Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy, and Odesa.

Russian attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, electronic warfare units, anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force.

