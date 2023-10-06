CNN: Russia to set up a naval base off the coast of Abkhazia

The so-called leader of Abkhazia, a Georgian region occupied by Russia on the Black Sea, says there will be a Russian naval military base, CNN reported.

According to Aslan Bzhania, Russia and Abkhazia have signed an agreement that is aimed at increasing the level of defense capability for the both sides, and in the near future there will be a permanent base for the Russian Navy in the Ochamchira region.

The interaction would “ensure” the fundamental interests of Russia and Abkhazia, he added.

Recent satellite imagery has shown that a number of Russian ships have been relocated to other ports in the Black Sea after a number of Ukrainian missile strikes on occupied Sevastopol.

CNN says it confirms that some of the ships did come from Sevastopol, but additional satellite imagery reviewed by journalists indicates a number of military vessels remain in the port of the city.