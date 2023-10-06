Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine freezes assets of three Russian oligarchs worth $464 mn

The Security Service of Ukraine seized billions in assets belonging to Fridman, Aven and Kosogov, part of Putin’s inner circle of financiers.
byMaria Tril
06/10/2023
Photo: censor.net
The Security Service of Ukraine has seized assets worth over 17 billion UAH ($464 mn) belonging to three Russian oligarchs, the SBU announced on 6 October.

A Ukrainian court has arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, and Andrey Kosogov.

According to SBU, the three oligarchs are part of Putin’s inner circle and are involved in schemes to fund Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

The court decision concerns 20 companies and financial institutions that the Kremlin-linked oligarchs own as ultimate beneficiaries or through affiliated offshore companies. The arrested corporate rights are valued at over 17 billion hryvnias (approximately $464 million).

Among the frozen assets are financial and insurance firms, mobile communications and IT companies, and mineral water plants.

“The asset seizure will prevent the Russian owners from transferring the properties to figureheads to avoid their future transfer to the Ukrainian state,” the SBU said.

In September 2023, SBU investigators notified Fridman that he was under suspicion of financing the overthrow of the constitutional order and seizure of power.

In August 2023, The US Department of the Treasury imposed new sanctions on four Russian businessmen – Petr Aven, Mikhail Fridman tied to the Alfa Group Consortium, one of Russia’s largest financial and investment conglomerates.

