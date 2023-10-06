Politico: Biden administration plans to use US grant programme to send military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration is considering using a State Department grant program to send additional military assistance to Ukraine amid a battle over weapons funding in Congress, according to two US officials, Politico reports.

Recently, US President Joe Biden admitted he was worried that political turmoil in Washington could threaten US aid to Ukraine, urging Republicans to stop their infighting and back “critically important” assistance for Kyiv.

He expressed concerns that the recent removal of Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy by party hardliners might hinder support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, adding that there was “another means by which we may be able to find funding” without congressional approval.

Two officials close to the matter said that the Biden administration was considering using a loan scheme intended to help other countries buy weapons planned to be delivered to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, The White House condemned today’s missile strike on a shop and cafe in Kharkiv Oblast which killed 51 people, Sky News reported.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the scenes “incredibly horrifying.”

“This is why we’re doing everything that we can to help the brave people of Ukraine to fight for their freedom, to fight for their democracy,” she said.

The Secretary said the US must be supported to provide more military aid to Kyiv as its fight against the Russian invasion continues.