Ukrainian post released “Welcome to hell” special envelope

Ukrainian state post company Ukrposhta issued an envelope called “Welcome to Hell.” It shows the Armed Forces of Ukraine “sending” Russian President Putin to hell; with the Trident stamp placed on top.
“I think this phrase can be used to describe what our enemies are feeling now,” general director of “Ukrposhta” Ihor Smilianskyi announcing the launch of the new envelope on Facebook.
