Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1180: Dan’s victory in Romanian elections secures aid for Ukraine

Romanian voters reject “make Romania great again” as pro-Western candidate wins. The win of Nicușor Dan, who defeated pro-Russian nationalist George Simion, means continued support and aid for Ukraine that was threatened by his opponent.

Military

Russian looters vanish without trace in “Kherson Triangle”. Partisans? Desertions? Something’s picking off the occupiers one by one.

Drone duo dismantles Russian Black Sea surveillance radar station, security service says. The Security Service of Ukraine used aerial and maritime drones to attack an occupied gas platform with a “Neva” radar installation, continuing Ukraine’s systematic campaign to degrade Russian naval capabilities.

Bloomberg: Putin confident Russia can seize all 4 Ukrainian oblasts by year end — his own military questions this. Despite international pressure for a ceasefire, Putin remains committed to continuing Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine while simultaneously engaging in peace talks, insisting on his maximalist demands.

Frontline report: Europe targets Putin’s shadow fleet, Russia answers with warplane. Jaguar incident shows how far Russia will go to keep the oil flowing.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian soldier takes deadly Soviet weapon that can penetrate tank hulls—and turns it into ukulele. Amid minefields and blood, Andrii’s strings strike back — defiance in every note.

Russia’s ballistic missiles can only be stopped by Patriots—and Ukraine just told Raytheon it’s ready to pay. No Patriots means no protection for Ukraine.

Russia tried to launch nuclear-capable intercontinental missile — and nothing happened. No roar. No flash. Just silence over Sverdlovsk.

First Australian Abrams tanks en route to Ukraine despite US “private frustrations”. American military experts cite maintenance challenges and battlefield vulnerability of Australian US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks on the way to Ukraine.

Europe plans to produce 10,000 missiles annually — including only ones that can stop Russia’s ballistic terror in Ukraine. However, the US might block Ukraine from getting some of the missiles built in Europe.

International

Russia still demands Ukraine’s surrender after two hours call with Trump. Words of peace mask déjà vu diplomacy – capitulation first, ceasefire later.

Ukraine urgently needs more than sanctions, says Austrian colonel after failed Istanbul talks. Behind closed doors in Istanbul, Moscow’s delegation played for time, not peace. Meanwhile, on the ground, Russian forces inch forward, relentless and determined.

While Ukraine fights for freedom, Kremlin is waging information war — this time in Polish elections. Two contrasting visions for Poland’s future and its relationship with Ukraine are clashing in the presidential runoff

Neutral Austria signals openness to Ukraine peacekeeping role, but gives no certainty. “I do not rule out that we would participate in peacekeeping in Ukraine, should it come to that,” said Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.

Kremlin to West: Peace on our terms — or prepare for inferno. What began as diplomacy ends in a thunderstorm of metal and fire.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Air raid sirens wail for over 12 hours in Ukraine amid Trump’s scheduled call with Putin. On the night of 19 May, Russian forces launched 112 drones on Ukrainian cities, causing the most civilian damage in Sumy and Kherson oblasts.

