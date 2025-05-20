Romanian voters reject “make Romania great again” as pro-Western candidate wins

The 55-year-old Bucharest mayor, Nicușor Dan, known for his pro-European and pro-Ukrainian stance, won Romania’s presidential election, defeating nationalist opponent George Simion.

This marks Romania’s second attempt to choose a leader after the Constitutional Court annulled previous election results in December when ultranationalist Călin Georgescu led in the first round. Authorities suspected Georgescu of vote manipulation on TikTok and possible Russian interference in his campaign.

The election saw a turnout of 64.72%, the highest in two decades, with 11,641,866 eligible voters participating.

Nicușor Dan secured the Romanian presidency with 53.6% of the vote against pro-Russian George Simion’s 46.4%, according to the Romanian Central Election Bureau.

The Bucharest mayor achieved total support in the capital, winning between 60-73% across various districts, while also securing victories in foreign polling stations where Simion previously led, including Russia, China, Ukraine, and Belarus.

The election marked a significant comeback for Dan, who had trailed substantially in the first round with just 20.99% compared to Simion’s 40.5%.

In his victory address, Dan characterized the outcome as a win for “the Romanian community” seeking change, reduced corruption, economic prosperity, and “a society of dialogue, not hatred.”

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Romania has positioned itself as a staunch supporter of Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression and providing comprehensive aid. Romania has also facilitated the transit of Ukrainian grain exports through its Black Sea ports and signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine, committing to assist Ukraine until it prevails. Romania also agreed to increase defense spending as part of strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, including enhanced coordination for deploying Alliance forces and providing additional aid to Ukraine.

Nicușor Dan greets Romanians after he was elected as the new president of Romania in 2025. Photo: Dan via Facebook

New Romania’s president supports aid to Ukraine

Dan’s election represents the most favorable scenario for Ukraine, as he has consistently supported providing military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv and considers Ukraine’s independence critical for NATO’s eastern flank security.

Under Dan’s presidency, Romania is expected to maintain its substantial support for Ukraine, potentially resuming work on a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Security expert George Scutaru from the New Strategy Center in Bucharest had previously warned that if Simion had won, Ukraine could “forget about any help,” as the Romanian president wields significant power in international policy and national security matters, BBC reports.

Romania serves as a crucial transit route for supplying weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, hosts American missile defense systems, and maintains three major air bases for NATO operations. The Romanian navy clears waters of mines for Ukrainian grain exports, which constitute 70% of Ukraine’s grain shipments, while the Romanian Air Force trains Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jets.

Romania to strengthen ties with EU

The 55-year-old Bucharest mayor has built his reputation as a reformer focused on anti-corruption efforts and cultural heritage preservation. With a doctorate in mathematics, Dan first gained prominence in 2006 by founding the “Save Bucharest” civic association, which pursued legal action against illegal development projects.

Dan later co-founded the “Save Romania Union” party and was elected Bucharest mayor as an independent candidate in 2020, winning re-election last year. His political program emphasizes economic reforms, budget deficit reduction, and strengthening Romania’s EU ties. His presidential platform includes fighting corruption, digitalizing public services, and reforming the education and judicial systems.

Known for his restrained public demeanor and preference for data-driven discussion over populist rhetoric, Dan’s core support comes from residents of large cities, educated social classes, youth, small business representatives, and those who associate Romania’s future with European integration. Notably, the Hungarian minority and Moldovan diaspora also backed his candidacy, while Moldovan President Maia Sandu publicly endorsed him.

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan, emphasizes partnership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promptly congratulated Dan on his “historic victory” via social media, highlighting the importance of Romania as a reliable partner.

“Working together, we can strengthen both our countries and our Europe. We will always treat Romania and its people with great respect, especially considering the support we received during the most difficult period of our history,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulates new Romania’s president Nicușor Dan with his victory in elections. Photo: Zelenskyy via Facebook.

The Ukrainian president stressed that Romanians “can always count on Ukraine as a good neighbor and partner,” and noted that he hopes for further development of strategic partnership between the states.

In a subsequent phone conversation with Dan, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for Romania’s contribution to protecting Ukrainian lives and noted the importance of continued support. He invited Dan to visit Ukraine and discussed potential meeting opportunities, emphasizing that “Romania understands how important the struggle for freedom and justice is.”

His opponent copied Trump and favoured Russia

Dan’s opponent, 39-year-old George Simion, campaigned on nationalist views and admiration for Donald Trump, using the slogan “Make Romania Great Again.” Despite holding a substantial lead after the first round, Simion, who opposed weapons supplies to Ukraine and previously called for Ukraine to compensate Romania for a Patriot anti-aircraft system transfer, could not maintain his momentum.

Simion was previously banned from entering Ukraine due to anti-Ukrainian activities, according to the Security Service confirmation to BBC Ukraine. Simion pledged that, if elected, Romania would cease all foreign aid, prioritize domestic interests, and adopt a neutral stance similar to Hungary’s Viktor Orbán and Slovakia’s Robert Fico, while criticizing Ukraine for allegedly failing to respect the rights of ethnic Romanians.

His support base concentrated in rural areas, small towns, and the Western European diaspora. His campaign frequently emphasized religious themes, portraying himself as a Christian patriot defending traditional values against the “liberal, secular West.”

George Simion, leader of Romania’s far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party and a candidate in Romania’s presidential elections 2025. Photo: Simion via X

Despite earlier declarations that he would only accept his own victory, Simion surprisingly refrained from organizing protests after the results were announced. Analysts suggest the clear margin of defeat made successful challenges unlikely, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Additionally, Simion reportedly failed to receive expected external support, with Russian officials notably distancing themselves from the Romanian election. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova issued statements that avoided supporting Simion when responding to accusations of Russian interference.

Similarly, the White House did not provide him with the support he was hoping for, probably because the gap turned out to be larger than expected.

First round results were annulled

The election controversy in Romania began when Călin Georgescu, who had won the first round of the initial presidential elections in November 2024, was banned from participating in the repeat elections after the Constitutional Court annulled the results amid suspicions of connections to Moscow and vote manipulation on TikTok.

Georgescu had previously promised to curtail aid to Ukraine, ban Ukrainian grain transit, and had made statements about partitioning Ukraine. The far-right politician, emphasized that Romania should prioritize its own interests and happiness over commitments to NATO or other allies, rejecting the obligation to spend 2% of GDP on defense. He called for an immediate end to the war in Ukraine, framing it as unacceptable to have a conflict so close to Romania’s borders.

Simion, who shares similar views with Georgescu in criticizing the EU and NATO while opposing military aid to Ukraine, had promised to give Georgescu a leadership position if elected. Political observers noted that many voters who supported Georgescu in the autumn elections switched to Simion.

Călin Georgescu, a far-right, pro-Russian nationalist former candidate in Romania’s presidential elections.

Following Dan’s victory, Georgescu made his first public statement, according to Digi24. He said he would pray for Dan to be “a wise president, especially in these extremely turbulent and difficult times.” Georgescu described Dan as “a person who has a mission to love this people, the entire people,” while also encouraging Simion to continue his political struggle with “honor, determination, and energy.”

Georgescu urged his supporters not to despair, stating, “Romania is not lost, it is only wounded.” His message focused on reconciliation, with calls to “forgive each other, embrace each other, help each other, and pray for each other unceasingly.”