Without Patriots in Ukraine, there is no missile shield. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held talks with Raytheon to bolster air defenses and expand cooperation between defense companies.

Umerov has met with representatives of Raytheon, one of the key producers of Patriot systems, the only weapons in Ukraine that are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. The top agenda issue was Kyiv’s urgent need for additional air defense systems and missiles.

“This is a matter of national priority — protecting our people, critical infrastructure, cities, and villages,” Umerov said after his talks with Joseph DeAntona, Raytheon’s vice president for air and missile defense.

Umerov emphasizes that Ukraine is prepared to invest in these systems, as they are vital for saving civilian lives and strengthening the country’s resilience against ongoing Russian threats.

He also frames deeper cooperation with Raytheon as a strategic pillar of Ukraine’s partnership with the US. Ukrainian defense firms are already open to teaming up with US manufacturers to streamline weapons logistics and servicing.

Umerov has also thanked Raytheon for a “professional discussion, concrete proposals, and real work already being done in Ukraine.”

Earlier, reports revealed that German company Rheinmetall and American defense giant Lockheed Martin were launching large-scale joint missile production, from ATACMS to PAC-3, directly on European soil.

The project involves setting up facilities to manufacture long-range missiles, including GMLRS, Hellfire, JAGM, and munitions for Patriot air defense systems.

