Russia’s ballistic missiles can only be stopped by Patriots—and Ukraine just told Raytheon it’s ready to pay

No Patriots means no protection for Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
19/05/2025
3 minute read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the meeting with Joseph DeAntona, vice president for land and air defense systems at Raytheon on 19 May 2025. Credit: Umerov/FB
Without Patriots in Ukraine, there is no missile shield. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held talks with Raytheon to bolster air defenses and expand cooperation between defense companies.

Umerov has met with representatives of Raytheon, one of the key producers of Patriot systems, the only weapons in Ukraine that are capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. The top agenda issue was Kyiv’s urgent need for additional air defense systems and missiles.

“This is a matter of national priority — protecting our people, critical infrastructure, cities, and villages,” Umerov said after his talks with Joseph DeAntona, Raytheon’s vice president for air and missile defense.

Umerov emphasizes that Ukraine is prepared to invest in these systems, as they are vital for saving civilian lives and strengthening the country’s resilience against ongoing Russian threats.

He also frames deeper cooperation with Raytheon as a strategic pillar of Ukraine’s partnership with the US. Ukrainian defense firms are already open to teaming up with US manufacturers to streamline weapons logistics and servicing.

Umerov has also thanked Raytheon for a “professional discussion, concrete proposals, and real work already being done in Ukraine.”

Earlier, reports revealed that German company Rheinmetall and American defense giant Lockheed Martin were launching large-scale joint missile production, from ATACMS to PAC-3, directly on European soil.

Europe plans to produce 10,000 missiles annually — including only ones that can stop Russia’s ballistic terror in Ukraine

The project involves setting up facilities to manufacture long-range missiles, including GMLRS, Hellfire, JAGM, and munitions for Patriot air defense systems.

Read also:

  • Expert: Without US supplies, Ukraine’s Patriot systems will become “piles of metal,” unable to stop Russian ballistic missiles

  • NYT: US approves German transfer of 125 GMLRS rockets and 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine

  • Romanian election frontrunner wants compensation from Ukraine for military aid

 

 

 

