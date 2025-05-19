Europe plans to produce 10,000 missiles annually — including only ones that can stop Russia’s ballistic terror in Ukraine

“Waiting ten years is too long.” Europe takes missile production into its own hands amid Russia’s threat and the uncertainty of US President Donald Trump’s defense policy, according to Hartpunkt.

German company Rheinmetall and American defense giant Lockheed Martin are launching large-scale joint missile production, from ATACMS to PAC-3, directly on European soil.

The project involves setting up facilities to manufacture long-range missiles, including GMLRS, Hellfire, JAGM, and munitions for Patriot air defense systems.

Patriot missiles, the only missiles that are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, are essential for protecting Ukrainian cities and military assets from Russian aerial assaults. However, it remains unclear whether Ukraine will need permission directly from Washington to obtain Patriot missiles supplied by European allies. This uncertainty stems from export control rules, which require US State Department approval for weapon systems containing US-origin military technology and components to foreign entities.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger explains that the initiative emerged due to a chronic shortage of production capacity in the US.

“Sometimes you have to wait ten years to get missiles from America — that’s too long,” he emphasizes.

That’s why the new enterprise will reduce wait time, lessen Europe’s dependence on American deliveries, and strengthen the continent’s defense autonomy.

Rheinmetall will hold a 60% stake in the joint venture, and the facilities will be capable of producing up to 10,000 missiles per year. Production is expected to begin between 2026 and 2027.

Special emphasis will be placed on long-range missiles, which are critically needed by Ukraine to repel Russian aggression and to bolster NATO countries’ defense capabilities.

The partners are currently awaiting official approval from the US and German governments. Once operational, the plant is expected to become a key pillar of European security for decades to come.