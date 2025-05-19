Russia still demands Ukraine’s surrender after two hours call with Trump

A conversation between Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump has lasted over two hours. Despite optimistic public statements, the outcome feels all too familiar: once again, Russia wants to “negotiate”, but on the terms of Ukraine’s capitulation, UNIAN reports.

“Very useful talks,” says Putin after the conversation

Putin has described the discussion with Trump as “substantive, frank, and very useful,” and immediately thanked him for what he claimed was the resumption of direct talks with Kyiv.

He referred to the 16 May meeting in Istanbul, where the Russian delegation demanded recognition of its control over partially occupied territories, mirroring its demands at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Russians even issued a veiled threat that “next time,” their occupation could expand, hinting at Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. The negotiations lasted only two hours and ended without signs of any agreement.

After the phone conversation, Putin insisted that a ceasefire is only possible after reaching “appropriate agreements,” de facto dismissing the idea of a truce proposed by the EU and the US. He alluded to the development of a possible memorandum with Ukraine that would “define the principles of settlement.”

“I’d like to emphasize that Russia’s position is clear — our main goal is to eliminate the root causes of this crisis,” Putin said.

Experts widely agree that Russia’s war against Ukraine is driven by Moscow’s goal to establish de facto control over Ukraine by overthrowing its pro-Western government and imposing a Kremlin-aligned regime.

“Unlimited potential”

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that Russia and Ukraine would “immediately” begin negotiations for a full cessation of the war. On Truth Social, he wrote that “the tone and spirit of the conversation were excellent” and that he had informed European leaders and President Zelenskyy.

Trump also said Russia wants to launch large-scale trade with the US after the war, and that Ukraine could become “a great beneficiary on trade, in the process of rebuilding its country.” In his view, Russia’s economic potential is “unlimited,” and a peace deal would open the path to growth for both countries.

He emphasized that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb about the need to launch immediate negotiations.

Trump also claimed that the Vatican had expressed strong interest in the peace process.