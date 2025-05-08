AfD escapes “extremist” label for now as German intel forced to backtrack status despite half country wanting them banned

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution has suspended its recent classification of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as an extremist organization due to a court challenge. This decision has sparked a new political controversy, Politico reports.

The AfD, which gained significant support in the 2025 parliamentary elections, is known for its pro-Russian rhetoric. Party leader Alice Weidel has repeatedly called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia and opposed military aid to Ukraine. These positions, along with ties to Moscow, led Germany’s intelligence agencies to consider the party a potential threat to national security.

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has retracted its recent classification of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as a confirmed far-right extremist organization.

This came after the party filed a lawsuit accusing the government of political pressure and defamation.

Despite BfV’s attempts to gather “conclusive evidence” of the party’s extremist activities, the agency was forced to suspend its decision while the court reviews the case.

BfV’s decision has sparked a widespread political debate, with polling showing that nearly half of Germans support banning the AfD.

This decision marks a significant moment in the debate over whether AfD should remain on Germany’s political stage, especially as its popularity grows and the government undergoes changes.

Party leaders continue to reject the classification and are preparing for further legal battles.