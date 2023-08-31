British defense company BAE plans to produce 105mm light guns in Ukraine – Reuters

British defense company BAE Systems (BAES.L) said it had set up a local entity in Ukraine to help Kyiv with weapons and equipment supply amid the Russian war.

The move will enable BAE to explore potential partners for its plans to produce 105mm light guns in Ukraine.

The company has already produced most of the equipment that Britain and other governments have provided to Ukraine, as per Reuters.

In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said BAE and Kyiv were working on opening an office of the company in Ukraine which is providing training and repair services to Ukraine’s armed forces today.