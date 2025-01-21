Russian forces alter tactics in assault on Pokrovsk, attempt western flanking, military says

Russian forces have changed their assault tactics on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, now attempting to outflank the city from the west using small villages and forest belts. Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the “Khortytsia” Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces, stated that speaking during the national telethon, Liga reports.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. By late summer 2024, the situation near Pokrovsk had deteriorated with renewed Russian advances in the east.

Trehubov said:

“They are trying to outflank the city through small villages and tree lines from the west, attempting to apply pressure and disrupt our logistics chains. Our efforts are focused on preventing this, as we hold Pokrovsk itself and have this base from which we can operate.”

According to the spokesperson, the Russian advance is slowing down. Russian forces are attempting to establish positions in small groups at any available locations, including buildings and tree lines, setting up firing positions.

“In the Pokrovsk direction, the intensity of combat engagements is comparable to all our other directions combined. It reaches up to 70 engagements per day. Even if one group is destroyed, another group attempts to take its place,” the Khortytsia spokesperson reported.

