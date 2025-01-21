Russian forces alter tactics in assault on Pokrovsk, attempt western flanking, military says

Russian forces have changed their assault tactics on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, now attempting to outflank the city from the west using small villages and forest belts. Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the “Khortytsia” Operative-Strategic Grouping of Forces, stated that speaking during the national telethon, Liga reports.
Trehubov said:
“They are trying to outflank the city through small villages and tree lines from the west, attempting to apply pressure and disrupt our logistics chains. Our efforts are focused on preventing this, as we hold Pokrovsk itself and have this base from which we can operate.”
According to the spokesperson, the Russian advance is slowing down. Russian forces are attempting to establish positions in small groups at any available locations, including buildings and tree lines, setting up firing positions.
“In the Pokrovsk direction, the intensity of combat engagements is comparable to all our other directions combined. It reaches up to 70 engagements per day. Even if one group is destroyed, another group attempts to take its place,” the Khortytsia spokesperson reported.
Related:
- ISW: Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast
- Ukraine regains ground near Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, while Russia advances on several fronts
- Russian troops risk “Bakhmut trap” in Pokrovsk push, Ukraine deputy says
- ISW: Russia shifts forces from captured Kurakhove for new Pokrovsk offensive
- NYT: Ukraine destroys vital coking coal mine to prevent Russian tunnel access
- Russian forces cut off two supply routes to strategic Pokrovsk hub