Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania leaders call to recognize Holodomor as genocide

In a joint statement, the Presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Romania “call on the international community to recognize crimes committed by the Stalinist regime, including the Holodomor of 1932-33 in Ukraine.” They stress it is necessary to prevent Russian attempts to rewrite history.

The Presidents also welcome Ukraine’s progress towards EU and NATO integration and confirm their commitment to supporting the integration of Ukraine with the Alliance.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to helping Moldova and Georgia on their way toward EU integration.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Holodomor, Holodomor genocide recognition