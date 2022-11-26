Ukraine’s MFA called on the West to restore historical justice, recognizing Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

Ukrainian refugees from the 1932-33 Holodomor artificial famine. At least 4 million Ukrainians died throughout the autumn and winter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on international partners to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and to prevent further war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by Russia. The ministry stated this in its comment on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holodomor.

On November 26, Ukraine commemorates the multi-million victims of the crimes of the totalitarian communist regime – the mass artificial famine of 1921-1923 in Ukraine, the Holodomor of 1932-1933 – the genocide of the Ukrainian people and the mass artificial famine in Ukraine in 1946-1947, the ministry noted.

German MPs have equated the Holodomor with the Holocaust in a resolution to be voted on by the Bundestag

For decades, the totalitarian regime in the Kremlin did everything possible to hide from the international community the consequences of the repressive policy against Ukrainians, silenced, distorted, and denied the facts in order to avoid responsibility for the crimes committed, the ministry added.

“Today, in the 90th anniversary of the beginning of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, the goal of Russia’s aggressive genocidal war is no different from the goal of the genocide of 1932-1933 – the destruction of the Ukrainian nation and its statehood. Continuing terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, destroying historical and cultural heritage, by forcibly removing Ukrainian children to Russian territory, the Russian Federation is waging a war against Ukrainian identity,” the ministry said.

The political and ideological narratives of the Stalinist era, in particular from planting the image of the “hostile West” and denying the existence of Ukraine as an independent state, are particularly actively reproduced today in the totalitarian politics of present-day Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

“The totalitarian communist regime committed mass famines, and Putin’s regime is conducting worldwide ‘hunger games.’ Hundreds of millions of people in Africa and Asia have already suffered from the destruction of agricultural infrastructure and the blocking of Ukrainian grain exports by the Russian Federation. As in 1932-1933, the NKVD seized the last food for Ukrainians, and in 2022, Russian occupation forces are robbing Ukrainian elevators and taking away Ukrainian grain. By obstructing the work of the Black Sea Grain Agreement, the Kremlin uses food as a weapon to implement its aggressive policy. A number of countries and regions are on the brink of starvation due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on international partners to restore historical justice – to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people and to prevent further war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by Russia.