Luxembourg recognizes Holodomor famine in Ukraine as genocide

"Mother with her hungry children" (author's caption). Kharkiv, 1933. Photo by Alexander Wienerberger. Provided to RFE/RL by copyright holder Samara Pearce. First published in the book "National Book of Remembrance for Holodomor Victims. Kharkiv region, Kharkiv 2018."

Luxembourg’s parliament has recognized the “Holodomor,” an “artificial” famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s caused by the policies of the Soviet government as genocide, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

“I commend Luxembourg’s Chamber of Deputies’ historic vote to recognize Stalin’s Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide against Ukrainians. This step honors millions of victims and restores historic justice. The international acknowledgment of the Holodomor genocide continues to rise,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Slovenia joined the ranks of more than 20 countries that recognized the Holodomor as genocide.

Tags: Genocide, Holodomor, Ukraine