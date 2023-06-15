Croatia recognizes Holodomor famine in Ukraine as genocide

A statue of a small girl holding wheat spikelets stands near the Holodomor Museum in Kyiv. Photo: holodomormuseum.org.ua

The government of Croatia has recognized the “Holodomor,” an “artificial” famine in Ukraine in the early 1930s caused by the policies of the Soviet government led by Joseph Stalin, as genocide, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković has announced, according to Nova.

The Holodomor famine was deliberately orchestrated by the communist regime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Croatia has concluded.

Earlier, Luxembourg recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine as genocide.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Croatia, Holodomor