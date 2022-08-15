Latvia sends 4 helicopters for Ukrainian Air Force ~~

On 15 August Minister of Defence of Latvia Artis Pabriks wrote on Twitter, “The Ukrainian Air Force has just received 4 helicopters donated by Latvia – soon to be included in the aviation fleet of the Ukrainian Army. ” He also added that the West must support Ukraine until its entire territory is freed from the Russian occupation forces.

