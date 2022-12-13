US finalizing plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine – CNN

The Biden administration is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, CNN reported.

The Pentagon’s plan for Ukraine needs to be approved by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin before it is sent to US President Joe Biden for his signature.

The system would be the most effective long-range defensive weapons system sent to Ukraine capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles.

Tags: Patriot