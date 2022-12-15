Russian Embassy promises “unpredictable consequences” if US sends Patriot missiles to Ukraine

Any shipment of US Patriot missiles to Ukraine could “lead to unpredictable consequences” and threaten global security, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement on 14 December, CNN reports.

Earlier referring to two unnamed US officials and a senior Biden administration official, CNN reported that the White House was finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine.

“If this is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [Biden] administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences,” the Russian Embassy statement said adding that continued arms deliveries to Ukraine “will only strengthen the Zelenskyy regime’s sense of impunity and push it to new crimes against civilians” in four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed.

Earlier, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any Patriot missiles sent to Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russian forces, but added that the US plan had not been confirmed.

Tags: Russia, SAM Patriot