Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Netherlands to provide Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

The Netherlands’ Defense Ministry has refused to disclose the exact timeline for delivering the Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine, aiming to keep the information confidential from Russia.
byOlena Mukhina
22/06/2024
2 minute read
Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launchers
Patriot anti-aircraft missile system launchers. Credit: Bundeswehr/Jonas Weber
Netherlands to provide Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

On 21 June, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands and another country would send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, as per ANP.

The US-made Patriot systems are Washington’s most advanced air defense weapons. They consist of a radar system and mobile launchers that can fire interceptor missiles at incoming projectiles or aircraft.

Zelenskyy has called them “the most effective air defense system in the world today”, and said they were capable of shooting down all Russian missiles, including ballistic ones.

Ollongren confirmed that the Netherlands found components from which a Patriot air defense system can be assembled. She declined to specify which country would assist in supplying the system.

The head of the Dutch Defense Ministry also refused to disclose the timeline for delivering the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine due to security reasons.

At the end of May, the Netherlands announced that with the support of other countries, it aimed to gather and deliver a Patriot system to Ukraine in the near future.

Earlier, Ukraine said it needed seven Patriot missile defense systems shortly to protect its skies from Russian attacks and a renewed offensive on Kharkiv Oblast. The US is planning to halt weapons deliveries to allies to help Kyiv with the required weapons.

WSJ: Ukraine to receive Patriot and NASAMS interceptors directly from US production line in next 16 months, sources say

According to a senior US official, Ukraine would be given priority over the next 16 months, and the missiles would be delivered to Kyiv as they come off the assembly line. The US will send interceptors for Patriot air defense missile systems capable of downing ballistic missiles and long-range NASAMS missile systems.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts