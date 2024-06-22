Netherlands to provide Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

On 21 June, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced that the Netherlands and another country would send a Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, as per ANP.

The US-made Patriot systems are Washington’s most advanced air defense weapons. They consist of a radar system and mobile launchers that can fire interceptor missiles at incoming projectiles or aircraft.

Zelenskyy has called them “the most effective air defense system in the world today”, and said they were capable of shooting down all Russian missiles, including ballistic ones.

Ollongren confirmed that the Netherlands found components from which a Patriot air defense system can be assembled. She declined to specify which country would assist in supplying the system.

The head of the Dutch Defense Ministry also refused to disclose the timeline for delivering the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine due to security reasons.

At the end of May, the Netherlands announced that with the support of other countries, it aimed to gather and deliver a Patriot system to Ukraine in the near future.

Earlier, Ukraine said it needed seven Patriot missile defense systems shortly to protect its skies from Russian attacks and a renewed offensive on Kharkiv Oblast. The US is planning to halt weapons deliveries to allies to help Kyiv with the required weapons.

According to a senior US official, Ukraine would be given priority over the next 16 months, and the missiles would be delivered to Kyiv as they come off the assembly line. The US will send interceptors for Patriot air defense missile systems capable of downing ballistic missiles and long-range NASAMS missile systems.

