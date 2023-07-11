Russian agents face life imprisonment for planned attacks on Ukrainian forces near Zaporizhzhia

A screenshot of an uncovered conversation between Russian agents

The FSB planned to send its agents a package with 10 kg of plastic explosives for attacks on Ukraine’s Army, Security Service, and police, a new SBU intercept reveals

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has uncovered new facts about a terrorist attack planned by a Russian agent group in Zaporizhzhia Oblast that was neutralized on 9 May. According to the SBU, Russia’s Federal Security Service planned to send a package of 10 kg of plastic explosives to its agents to commit the attacks.

On 9 May, Counterintelligence of the Ukraine Security Service officers detained two Russian agents with operational pseudonyms “Voron” and “Dotsent.” Earlier, this group of two prepared terrorist attacks against the Command and Special Forces of the Defense Forces on the southern front.

The SBU published recordings of conversations between these suspects, where they discuss the preparation of a series of explosions in the locations of the Armed Forces, the Security Service, and the National Police. The recordings reveal that Russia’s Federal Security Service planned to send a “parcel” of 10 kg of plastid to its agents to commit the attacks.

In addition, the culprits were preparing a targeted missile attack on train units with military equipment of Ukraine’s Armed Forces at one of the railway junctions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

While the suspects are in custody, the investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offenders face life imprisonment.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: espionage