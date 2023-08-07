Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Woman detained for plotting Russian attack on Mykolaiv during Zelenskyy’s visit

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has detained a Russian informant “who was preparing a Russian airstrike in Mykolaiv Oblast during the visit of the President of Ukraine.”
byYuri Zoria
07/08/2023
1 minute read
SBU says it has detained a suspected Russian informant. Photo: SBU
Ukraine’s Security Service says it has detained a suspected informant of Russian intelligence services who had collected data on the events planned for the country’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to southern Mykolaiv Oblast.

The SBU says the detained woman tried to “establish time and list of locations of the Head of State’s tentative itinerary in the region,” which prompted additional security measures during Zelenskyy’s visit in July.

SBU officers “established that the spy had been instructed to identify the location of the [Ukrainian Armed Forces’] electronic warfare systems and ammunition depots near Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast,” and the Russian forces were going to use the collected data to plan a new massive air strike on the region.

According to the investigators, the suspected perpetrator is a resident of Ochakiv and used to be a saleswoman in a military shop at one of the local military units.

According to SBU, the investigation has been underway, and the court has chosen custody as a measure of restraint for the suspect, facing up to 12 years in prison.

