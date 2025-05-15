No chance of repair: Russian Tor anti-air vehicle blown up in Ukraine drone attack (video)

Footage confirming the destruction of a Russian Tor air defense system by a Ukrainian drone attack on the outskirts of Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on 11 May surfaced on Telegram, Militarnyi reports.

The Russian air defense assets have been among Ukraine’s priority targets. The destruction of Russian anti-air systems paves the way for more effective Ukrainian drone and missile strikes, while also enabling greater operational use of Ukraine’s military aircraft on the battlefield.

Citing the Telegram channel Dosye Shpiona (“Spy’s Dossier”), Militarnyi reports that the air defense system was completely destroyed during the UAV attack. The strike reportedly occurred in the Russian-occupied left bank area of Kherson Oblast.

Euromaidan Press did not find any sources showing aerial footage of the moment of the attack.

Footage of the aftermath, filmed by Russian troops themselves, shows the remains of a self-propelled launcher engulfed in flames. Militarnyi noted that based on the extent of the fire damage and explosion, the vehicle is considered beyond repair.

Sources from the Telegram channel suggest that the Tor system belonged to Russia’s 205th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, unit number 74814. The specific type and number of drones used in the operation were not disclosed.

UAV warfare intensifies against Russian anti-air units

This strike is part of a broader pattern of increased drone usage by Ukrainian defense forces against Russian air defense systems. Last month, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) released footage of the Prymary unit targeting a Tor-M2 launcher in occupied Crimea using a loitering munition. That strike hit the rear of the turret near the radar used for aerial target detection.

The Tor-M2 self-propelled launcher is capable of autonomously detecting and engaging airborne targets at a range of up to 16 kilometers and an altitude of up to 10 kilometers. It carries 16 surface-to-air missiles in a rotating vertical launcher and operates with a crew of three.