The Latest

Russian air strike injures woman, 81, and man, 74, in Kherson Oblast’s frontline village

This morning, Russian aircraft attacked Odarokamianka village in Kherson Oblast, injuring two elderly people, according to local authorities.
byYuri Zoria
13/09/2023
On 13 September at about 10:00, Russian aircraft attacked the village of Odarokamianka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a local elderly woman, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported in a Telegram post, later updating that a local elderly man also sustained injuries in the attack.

“An 81-year-old woman was injured in an enemy attack. She sustained a mine-blast trauma and concussion. The victim was taken to a hospital where she is receiving medical care,” the report reads.

The Administration’s later post says that a 74-year-old man was also injured in an air strike on Odradokamianka.

“The local resident sustained injuries to his head, chest, legs, and a concussion. He is currently in hospital,” the Administration reported.

According to the Administration’s data, on the previous day, 12 September, Russian attacks injured four civilians in Kherson Oblast, and damaged residential neighborhoods, the building of a pre-school education facility, and the premises of a factory.

“Over the past day, the enemy carried out 85 attacks, firing 531 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad [multiple rocket launchers], UAVs, tanks, and aircraft. One cruise missile was launched,” said the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russia carries out daily fire attacks across the Dnipro River on Ukrainian settlements in Kherson Oblast.

