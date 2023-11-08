Russia targets a civilian ship flying flag of Liberia in Black Sea

Ukraine’s Operational Command South said that Russia fired a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship entering a port in the Black Sea in Odesa Oblast, injuring crew members and killing a harbor pilot.

“Continuing the terror of civilian shipping, the enemy insidiously fired a Kh-31P anti-radar missile in the direction of one of the ports of Odesa Oblast from tactical aircraft in the Black Sea. The missile hit the structure of a civilian vessel flying the Liberian flag as it was entering the port,” the Ukrainian Army said.

Three crew members, citizens of the Philippines, were injured in the attack, and one of them was hospitalized.

On 17 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain agreement, signed in the summer of 2022 to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

Two days after the announcement, Russia launched the most massive-yet attack on Odesa using Kh-22 and Oniks cruise missiles which targeted a grain and oil terminal.

Since the collapse of the deal in July, Moscow has warned that any ships entering Ukrainian ports could be viewed as potential military targets.

